wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Confirms When Cody Rhodes' WWE Return Was Finalized
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes engaged in one of the most entertaining WWE feuds in recent memory, and though the latter superstar is rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle, the way the rivalry was left on a cliffhanger hints it will be revisited upon Rhodes' return. The first time they squared...
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
PWMania
Tony Khan’s First Comments Since Backstage Fight, New Segments Set for AEW Dynamite
For tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, two major segments with Chris Jericho and AEW President Tony Khan have been announced. Khan has announced that he will address the AEW World and AEW World Trios Championships tonight. “Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! Tonight LIVE on...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event
Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Wanted To Form Stable With WWE NXT Tag Team
Finn Balor once had an idea to lead the pack with a former "NXT" tag team. Balor has no problem rolling solo in the wrestling business, but he has had great success when it comes to factions. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Balor discussed which tag team he initially wanted to join to form a stable in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Gives His Thoughts On Roman Reigns' 2-Year WWE Universal Title Reign
Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant World Champions of the modern era, and he is currently celebrating two years as Universal Champion after his defense against Drew McIntyre at WWE's Clash At The Castle. During a recent episode of "Foley Is Pod," Mick Foley made it clear that he thinks the lengthy run "shows a lot of confidence in Roman."
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Changes To The Internal WWE Roster
In recent weeks fans have seen a number of former WWE Superstars return to the company and several NXT stars have gotten called up as well. Giovanni Vinci joined the WWE main roster over the weekend at Clash at the Castle when Imperium reunited, and now PWInsider is reporting that Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are now listed as a tag team on the SmackDown roster internally.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Names Recent WWE Matches That Fans Should Appreciate
Seth Rollins is calling on fans to simply bask in wrestling's glory. There was a ton of action to keep fans satisfied throughout Labor Day weekend — WWE ran its big Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff, Wales, the NXT Worlds Collide special, and AEW's All Out PPV, which concluded with the return of MJF, but was ultimately overshadowed by the post-show media scrum, in which CM Punk lashed out at AEW EVPs before heading to the locker room and getting into a fight with The Young Bucks. Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and others were also involved.
