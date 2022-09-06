WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair could one day be trading the ring for the silver screen as she’s not opposed to a career in Hollywood. Belair has been one of WWE’s most prominently featured Superstars since her call-up to the main roster, having reigns as RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion and winning the 2021 Women’s Rumble match.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO