wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars
Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil. On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement,...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Opens Up About Being Kidnapped – Declined Meeting Real-Life Brother
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has said he turned down an offer to meet his biological brother. Soon after birth, Flair was taken from his mother and placed in Tennessee Children’s Home Society, separating him from his brother. On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possible WWE Pairing With Paul Heyman
Multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey may approach her wrestling career in fits and starts, but her status as an avid gamer has been a constant. The rowdy one's penchant for Pokémon and passion for role-playing franchises has been well-documented over the years, right alongside her journey from UFC Bantamweight champ to WWE Superstar. Unsurprisingly, her Facebook Gaming channel – whose signature broadcast is dubbed, naturally, "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" – has developed a massive following, in part because Rousey indulges real-time Q&As with members. And more often than not, those inquiring minds have wrestling-related matters on the brain.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event
Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Wanted To Form Stable With WWE NXT Tag Team
Finn Balor once had an idea to lead the pack with a former "NXT" tag team. Balor has no problem rolling solo in the wrestling business, but he has had great success when it comes to factions. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Balor discussed which tag team he initially wanted to join to form a stable in WWE.
Bayley Compliments Roxanne Perez, Says The Future Is In Good Hands With NXT Women's Division
Bayley says WWE's women's division has a bright future, considering the talented group of performers who are currently honing their craft in NXT. During an appearance on the September 7 edition of WWE's The Bump, Bayley was asked about the NXT women's division. She highlighted the match between Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura and shared her belief that the future is in good hands.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown And AEW Rampage See Ratings Boosts Ahead Of Clash At The Castle And All Out
The big pro wrestling weekend leading into Labor Day proved to be beneficial for both "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Rampage." Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for last Friday and the September 3 episode of "SmackDown" had 2,077,000 viewers leading into Saturday's Clash at the Castle event, up four percent from the week before.
