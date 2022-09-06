Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cornellbigred.com
Volleyball Set to Host Cornell Invitational
ITHACA, N.Y. -- The Cornell volleyball team looks to build off of the success of the opening weekend after going 2-1 at the Kent State Invite with a slate of home matches at the Cornell Invitational. Ga. me Information. Cornell vs. Colgate. SITE: Newman Arena at Bartels Hall – Ithaca,...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
The best Binghamton wing spots
There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
ithaca.com
Home Dairy Building Recommended For Local Landmark Status
The Home Dairy Building, as it has been known to generations of Ithacans, could potentially become the City’s next locally designated landmark building, based on the public and official support the idea received at a mid-August meeting of the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission. The driving motivation behind the effort,...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deep Dive preparing for grand opening in former Dock location
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans will soon have a new live music option in town, as the Deep Dive bar and restaurant opens its doors with a packed schedule of shows coming this fall. Deep Dive, located in the same spot as the former bar The Dock, is owned and operated by T.J. Schaper and Jack Clausen, both well-known in the local music scene and the founders, along with Clausen’s wife, Sarah, of the Ithaca Night Bazaar. Mike Enyeart is also serving as Associate Manager. While shows are being held there currently, the club has its opening night festivities scheduled for next week.
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
theithacan.org
Towers Marketplace closed because of understaffing issues
Towers Marketplace at Ithaca College has not opened for the fall semester, despite plans announced during summer 2022 to expand the location’s hours and food offerings. At the virtual All-Student and Family Gathering on July 27, Scott McWilliams, director of Dining Services, said Towers Marketplace would be open for expanded hours in Fall 2022. This included opening Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m., as compared to the hours for the 2021–22 academic year, when Towers Marketplace was only open from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, as previously reported by The Ithacan. However, when students arrived on campus, Towers Marketplace was not open and the college community was not explicitly informed of the closing or given any further information.
New speed zone by Maine-Endwell High School
There is a new speed zone in place on the stretch of Farm to Market Road between Maine-Endwell High School and Maine-Endwell Middle School.
RELATED PEOPLE
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Steuben County
A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Steuben County won in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
Grand Jury drops charges against Binghamton man
Last week, a Broome County Grand Jury dismissed serious felony charges against a Binghamton man.
ithaca.com
TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds
The Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has been in default on over $30 million worth of bonds since 2019. The bonds were issued in 2013 to build seven new dormitories at the Dryden campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3). There was approximately a million dollars of bonds due July 1 of each year beginning in 2017, ratcheting up to larger amounts due in 2027.
cnyhomepage.com
Flood Advisory issued for part of Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Flood Advisory on September, 5th at 9:04PM EDT until September, 5th at 11:15PM EDT. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected in a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego. Minor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spellbinding Haunted Display in New York You Have to See This Halloween
There are Halloween displays and then there's Karl Housel's house. His Halloween attraction is one of the best in New York. It's back for another season and you HAVE to see it. The skeleton army has risen on Housel's lawn in Canandaigua, New York. The annual display is bigger and...
ithaca.com
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape
The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County school districts receive new monitors, supplies
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A few school districts in Tompkins County are enjoying new equipment. Trumansburg, Dryden, Groton and Newfield recently received monitors and supplies. The gifts come from Antares Capital, a private venture capital firm based in Chicago. Ithaca Public Education Initiative Executive Director Steven Manley is delighted...
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whcuradio.com
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Truck fire extinguished at Mirabito on Vestal Parkway
Yesterday, Vestal Fire Station's 1 & 4 responded to the Mirabito located at 4005 Vestal Parkway East for a reported pick-up truck fire in the gas station's parking lot.
BC Sheriff candidate Newcomb selects running mate
Broome County Sheriff candidate Kate Newcomb has selected her number 2 should she win election in November.
Route 11 bridge to be replaced
Whitney Point residents have a chance to learn more about a major bridge replacement project slated for next year.
Comments / 0