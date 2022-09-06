This is terrible. Prayers to her family but my Crime Junkie mind is in high gear...there is something more to this I think. This was not random and I dont believe in coincidence. Hopefully they will continue their investigation because I feel like this guy was hired! He has abducted before AND has ties to a lawyer with ties to this family. I'm telling you...something stinks in Denmark.
please please ladies do NOT jog at dark . Buy a treadmill or go to the gym.
Running alone, a woman has to be very attuned to the environment, VERY. You have to have spidey senses and always follow your intuition.. At 4 a.m., if a car passes you and then stops up ahead of you, you should assume the worst. Plus, being armed would help. Predators are a sad fact of life that women runners have to consider. After decades of running on my own in various ways and places, I won't even do it anymore after I picked up a stalker. And, I always wore dark baggy sweats and a t-shirt. The way that I got rid of him was by moving. Now, I won't run alone outside at all. Ladies, running alone outside is not safe unless you have a man with you, a big dog, or a gun.
Comments / 31