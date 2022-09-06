Read full article on original website
The heatwave is hitting the homeless population hard, with many unable or unwilling to leave their homes on the street. In Oakland, the “MACRO” teams come in, that’s the city’s Mobile Assistance Community Responders unit, that sends crews out to some of the city’s most vulnerable populations to bring potentially life-saving resources.
