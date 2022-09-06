Read full article on original website
Underground Electrical Fire Knocks Power Out in Morgan Hill
An underground electrical fire in Morgan Hill is causing power outages, Cal Fire announced on Tuesday. The electrical fire is in the area of Del Monte Avenue and Del Monte Lane. The outages are affecting between 500 and 5,000 customers, according to PG&E. Source: NBC Bay Area.
Miscommunication Prompted Unnecessary Rolling Blackouts in Palo Alto
Several neighborhoods across the Bay Area had to endure rolling blackouts Tuesday night, even though they didn’t have to. The California Independent System Operator said that while they were dangerously closed to ordering power companies to begin rolling blackouts, they never gave the order. However, power companies in Alameda,...
Helping the Unhoused During the Heat Wave in Oakland
The heatwave is hitting the homeless population hard, with many unable or unwilling to leave their homes on the street. In Oakland, the “MACRO” teams come in, that’s the city’s Mobile Assistance Community Responders unit, that sends crews out to some of the city’s most vulnerable populations to bring potentially life-saving resources.
Tips for Keeping Your Pets Healthy During Heat Wave
Triple-digit temperatures are especially hard on our four-legged friends who don’t always have the ability to tell pet owners when they’re dangerously close to heat stroke. Veterinarians say keeping your pets cool all day is one of the best things you can do to help them stay safe...
