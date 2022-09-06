Read full article on original website
National Media Jumping On New Orleans Saints Bandwagon
National media are suddenly jumping on the "New Orleans Saints bandwagon" for the 2022 regular season.
Ten Predictions for Eagles Season: Who Leads the Offense and Defense?
A look into the crystal ball reveals which players will finish atop various categories, plus a stab at the final record
Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl
In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
Jason Kelce dishes fiery message to Eagles ahead of Week 1 vs. Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. After making it back to the NFL playoffs and seeing quarterback Jalen Hurts show promise as a potential franchise quarterback, the Eagles could be feeling confident about their chances of making louder noises this year — but don’t tell that to Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Two Newtown natives are Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders
Emily Rae Aita and Ashley Hillis have fond memories of growing up together in Newtown. Not only did they attend the same dance classes, but their two families lived right around the corner from one another. As adults, Aita and Hillis are still by each other’s side performing routines. The...
Eagles hoping addition of Brown will help against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were a playoff team that routed the woeful Detroit Lions 44-6. That result aside, both teams are fully aware of the areas they need to improve as they head into the season opener. The Eagles were largely one-dimensional during their march to the playoffs last year, and the Detroit game was a good example. Jalen Hurts threw for 103 yards as Philadelphia did most of its damage on the ground. The Eagles finished with 236 yards rushing, eight more than the Lions’ offense generated overall. Hurts was more impressive as a rusher than a passer last season — finishing with 784 yards on the ground and 10 scores — and while the Eagles led the NFL in rushing, they didn’t have a receiver who topped 1,000 yards.
Eagles vs. Lions: Three must-play props for Week 1
Football is back, and so are Philadelphia’s beloved Eagles. This is the moment this city has been impatiently waiting for since the shellacking the Birds took at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Since then, Howie Roseman has not left the lab, engineering this team into one of the favorites to win the NFC after just one offseason.
22 takes on the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles
This season arrives with the most promise in years. Hope of a division title feels realistic. Dreams of a January run are not hard to conjure up. But questions remain about a young quarterback and coaching staff.
New Sixers addition Danuel House Jr. goes to work in pickup game
With training camp continuing to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of making sure everyone is ready to go when the time comes. This is a championship roster that has high hopes so being ready when the time comes is a hugely important aspect for this team at the moment.
Go Deep: A Post-Cutdown Look at the Eagles Receivers
For the Philadelphia Eagles, the winds of change have blown with hurricane force this off-season. And no positional group has felt the impact of that transformation more than the wide receivers. A group that just 20 months ago featured waning veterans Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson has been masterfully infused...
A deep look inside the Eagles' contracts, salary cap
Now that the Eagles have almost finalized their opening-day 53-man roster – it’s still at 52 – it’s a good time to take a look at some fascinating salary and contract trends. The most expensive? The least expensive? The biggest cap hits? The biggest bargains?. With...
Eagles’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts will undoubtedly be important to the Philadelphia Eagles’ success in the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles are counting on Hurts to continue to show improvement in 2022, as the franchise has big aspirations this season. However, Hurts isn’t quite the Eagles’ X-factor in 2022. The Eagles’ X-factor is one player who doesn’t seem […] The post Eagles’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jalen Hurts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Updated depth chart for Sixers after signing Montrezl Harrell to a deal
At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the more talented rosters in the East and are considered contenders for the 2022-23 season. This is what happens when a team has Joel Embiid, James Harden and rising star Tyrese Maxey. After falling in second round of the playoffs, the...
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report
Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
Philadelphia 76ers Land Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
The three-pointers are coming! The three-pointers are coming! The NBA’s three-point revolution may not have the same geopolitical implications that the American revolution once did. Nonetheless, it’s had a widespread, sweeping impact on basketball. All around the globe, young men and women are launching three-pointers from a range...
