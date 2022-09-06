ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl

In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
ClutchPoints

Jason Kelce dishes fiery message to Eagles ahead of Week 1 vs. Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles are among the most intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. After making it back to the NFL playoffs and seeing quarterback Jalen Hurts show promise as a potential franchise quarterback, the Eagles could be feeling confident about their chances of making louder noises this year — but don’t tell that to Eagles center Jason Kelce.
The Associated Press

Eagles hoping addition of Brown will help against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — A year ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were a playoff team that routed the woeful Detroit Lions 44-6. That result aside, both teams are fully aware of the areas they need to improve as they head into the season opener. The Eagles were largely one-dimensional during their march to the playoffs last year, and the Detroit game was a good example. Jalen Hurts threw for 103 yards as Philadelphia did most of its damage on the ground. The Eagles finished with 236 yards rushing, eight more than the Lions’ offense generated overall. Hurts was more impressive as a rusher than a passer last season — finishing with 784 yards on the ground and 10 scores — and while the Eagles led the NFL in rushing, they didn’t have a receiver who topped 1,000 yards.
Yardbarker

Eagles vs. Lions: Three must-play props for Week 1

Football is back, and so are Philadelphia’s beloved Eagles. This is the moment this city has been impatiently waiting for since the shellacking the Birds took at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Since then, Howie Roseman has not left the lab, engineering this team into one of the favorites to win the NFC after just one offseason.
A.j. Brown
Yardbarker

Go Deep: A Post-Cutdown Look at the Eagles Receivers

For the Philadelphia Eagles, the winds of change have blown with hurricane force this off-season. And no positional group has felt the impact of that transformation more than the wide receivers. A group that just 20 months ago featured waning veterans Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson has been masterfully infused...
NBC Sports

A deep look inside the Eagles' contracts, salary cap

Now that the Eagles have almost finalized their opening-day 53-man roster – it’s still at 52 – it’s a good time to take a look at some fascinating salary and contract trends. The most expensive? The least expensive? The biggest cap hits? The biggest bargains?. With...
ClutchPoints

Eagles’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts will undoubtedly be important to the Philadelphia Eagles’ success in the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles are counting on Hurts to continue to show improvement in 2022, as the franchise has big aspirations this season. However, Hurts isn’t quite the Eagles’ X-factor in 2022. The Eagles’ X-factor is one player who doesn’t seem […] The post Eagles’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Jalen Hurts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report

Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
