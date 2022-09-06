ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
hobokengirl.com

Bergen Square Day Returns to Journal Square This Weekend

Hoboken + Jersey City are home to so many annual local activities — and this weekend marks another (albeit newer) tradition. This Saturday, September 10th from 12:00PM until 6:00PM is the 3rd annual Bergen Square Day Festival. It will be held in Journal Square at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Academy Street, and it will include all of the family-friendly fun you’d expect from this bustling historic Journal Square community. Read on to learn all about Bergen Square Day Festival, happening this Saturday in Jersey City.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
roi-nj.com

New 629-unit community on Jersey City’s West Side leases up

Jersey City’s West Side has experienced a lot of development as of late, and it is attracting significant private investment along with infrastructure improvements that are spurring a wave of new modern developments. To solidify this fact, 3 Acres, the upscale new rental building located at 400 Claremont Ave.,...
rew-online.com

3 ACRES COMPLETES LEASING PROGRAM ON JERSEY CITY’S WEST SIDE

3 Acres, the upscale new rental building on Jersey City’s fast emerging West Side, has completed its leasing program. Developer 400 Claremont, LLC, along with The Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent, executed the final lease at the 629-home community in July — less than six months after opening to the public.
boozyburbs.com

Restaurant Pivots With Expanded Offerings in Cliffside Park

Bodegón, the Spanish restaurant in Cliffside Park, has pivoted into a new business now dubbed Snackeria. What began as ghost kitchen serving lunch and takeout for the brand has come up front, consolidating all their efforts along with the “Bodegón spirit”. Snackeria is being described as a wine shop, general store and tapas bar.
brickunderground.com

5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees

If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
voguebusiness.com

Willy Wonka of Williamsburg: Inside KidSuper’s 10,000-square-foot creative factory

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Roebling Street in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, KidSuper founder Colm Dillane is building a complex that he believes will propel his scrappy fashion brand to new heights. The 10,000-square-foot retail space and creative centre is “going to be a physical manifestation of our success”, says Dillane, a sprawling multi-use site that matches the designer and 2021 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner’s ambitions.
hobokengirl.com

9 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week

We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a K-8 instructional aide to a financial analyst — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
PIX11

Police in NYC seize more trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) —Police in New York City continued their crackdown Wednesday on trucks being used to sell cannabis. The NYPD and deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office rounded up more trucks Wednesday after cops seized more than a dozen trucks in August. They hit several locations, but officials didn’t specify where or how […]
