Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
hobokengirl.com
Bergen Square Day Returns to Journal Square This Weekend
Hoboken + Jersey City are home to so many annual local activities — and this weekend marks another (albeit newer) tradition. This Saturday, September 10th from 12:00PM until 6:00PM is the 3rd annual Bergen Square Day Festival. It will be held in Journal Square at the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Academy Street, and it will include all of the family-friendly fun you’d expect from this bustling historic Journal Square community. Read on to learn all about Bergen Square Day Festival, happening this Saturday in Jersey City.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
roi-nj.com
New 629-unit community on Jersey City’s West Side leases up
Jersey City’s West Side has experienced a lot of development as of late, and it is attracting significant private investment along with infrastructure improvements that are spurring a wave of new modern developments. To solidify this fact, 3 Acres, the upscale new rental building located at 400 Claremont Ave.,...
Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens At Cross County Center In Yonkers
A popular restaurant chain known for its fried chicken has opened its first Westchester County location. Sticky's Finger Joint has opened at the Cross County Center in Yonkers, the shopping center announced on Thursday, Sept. 1. The restaurant is 1,740 square feet and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. According...
Popular Hoboken Pizzeria's Second Location Officially Open In Jersey City
One of Hoboken's most popular late-night pizzerias has opened its second location in Jersey City. Basile's i snow open at 116 Newark Ave., between the Grove Street PATH Station and Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza. The original location at 89 Washington St., in Hoboken, opened in 2011 and quickly became a...
rew-online.com
3 ACRES COMPLETES LEASING PROGRAM ON JERSEY CITY’S WEST SIDE
3 Acres, the upscale new rental building on Jersey City’s fast emerging West Side, has completed its leasing program. Developer 400 Claremont, LLC, along with The Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent, executed the final lease at the 629-home community in July — less than six months after opening to the public.
West New York to offer another ‘Sip and Paint on the Boulevard’
Back by popular demand, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the Board of Commissioners invite West New York residents to another Sip and Paint on the Boulevard. The event will take place on September 16 at 54th Street and Boulevard East, led by visual artist and instructor Juan Ramiro...
Secaucus Street Fair slated for September 30 to October 2
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council invite residents to the annual Secaucus Street Fair. Robert Costantino reminded the public of the event at an August council meeting. The street fair will take place on Friday, September 30 from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, October 1 from 2 to...
boozyburbs.com
Restaurant Pivots With Expanded Offerings in Cliffside Park
Bodegón, the Spanish restaurant in Cliffside Park, has pivoted into a new business now dubbed Snackeria. What began as ghost kitchen serving lunch and takeout for the brand has come up front, consolidating all their efforts along with the “Bodegón spirit”. Snackeria is being described as a wine shop, general store and tapas bar.
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
voguebusiness.com
Willy Wonka of Williamsburg: Inside KidSuper’s 10,000-square-foot creative factory
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Roebling Street in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighbourhood, KidSuper founder Colm Dillane is building a complex that he believes will propel his scrappy fashion brand to new heights. The 10,000-square-foot retail space and creative centre is “going to be a physical manifestation of our success”, says Dillane, a sprawling multi-use site that matches the designer and 2021 LVMH Karl Lagerfeld Prize winner’s ambitions.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
CarePoint sues Jersey City Medical Center operator RWJBarnabas, continuing crusade through the courts
CarePoint Health has no shortage of legal battles with local rivals. But that hasn’t stopped the Hudson County hospital chain from opening up a new one against a major player in the state’s healthcare industry. The operator of hospitals in Hoboken, Bayonne and Jersey City sued competitor RWJBarnabas...
hobokengirl.com
9 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week
We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a K-8 instructional aide to a financial analyst — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand opening
According to some estimates, more than 20,000 people showed up for the grand opening of a new burger restaurant in New Jersey this week. Read on to find out why. Jimmy Donaldson, better known as "Mr. Beast" on YouTube, opened a new burger restaurant in New Jersey this week, causing hungry fans to come out in droves for the grand opening.
Closure of Route 440 for sewer repairs is extended to Sept. 19
The closure of Route 440 in Jersey City near the Bayonne border to repair aging sewer lines has been extended to at least Sept. 19 because of the recent rains, Jersey City officials said.
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
Police in NYC seize more trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) —Police in New York City continued their crackdown Wednesday on trucks being used to sell cannabis. The NYPD and deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office rounded up more trucks Wednesday after cops seized more than a dozen trucks in August. They hit several locations, but officials didn’t specify where or how […]
