ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans are trying to figure out whether Harry Styles 'spits' on Chris Pine

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

The Don't Worry Darling drama has taken yet another turn – and this time, fans are trying to figure out whether Harry Styles spat at co-star Chris Pine.

The cast took to the red carpet at Venice Film Festival before heading to their seats, with Pine seated between Styles and his girlfriend and director of the film, Olivia Wilde.

In the viral footage that's garnered millions of views, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer unfolds his chair next to Pine, who is applauding. As Styles sits, Pine stops and looks at the floor, appearing amused.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

While there was no visible spit in the footage, fans were sent into a frenzy with their own speculations.

"I can’t unsee it," one said before adding: "Someone pointed out at :04 that Harry spits on Chris which is why Chris looks down and stops clapping."

"My mind is stuck on the very real possibility that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine I can’t stop rewinding the tape," another tweeted.

A third joked: "I’ve decided to believe that Harry Styles spit at Chris Pine in front of hundreds of people. As a little treat for myself."

Others, however, believe there's no way the star would do such a thing – given they're surrounded by a media storm, with thousands of people watching.

"Do people SERIOUSLY think that harry would’ve actually SPIT on Chris, with full knowledge that he was surrounded by cameras?? i mean he wouldn’t do it in private either, he has class, however, he’s obviously not gonna do it when there are a million cameras around pls use ur brains," one said.

Don’t Worry Darling is out in cinemas on 23 September.

Indy100 reached out to Harry Styles ' rep for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Harry Styles fans go wild after he says he 'spit on Chris Pine'

You might have noticed Harry Styles has been in the news this week, after getting caught up in the drama surrounding the chaotic Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival.Styles has been the talk of the internet over the past few days after a video went viral of him sitting down next to Chris Pine, with some claiming that he ‘spat’ on his co-star.The footage posted by Twitter user JZMaclin sees Styles taking his seat next to the actor, who then looks down at his lap and stops clapping.Of course, the actors’ representatives denied the rumours there was...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment

One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Behind the scenes footage shows King Charles holding back emotions after speech to nation

Behind the scenes footage of King Charles III’s first speech to the nation after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has been revealed. The clip, taken after the monarch addressed millions around the world on Friday, sees Charles in what appears to be an emotional mood.The footage, posted by the TikTok account royalfamilychannel, also sees Charles check with the team behind the camera and ask “am I done?”. It’s a candid moment which comes after the king spoke to the public and said: “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the...
WORLD
Indy100

The Queen once skipped a Paul McCartney concert to watch Twin Peaks instead

Stories and anecdotes from the Queen’s life continue to re-emerge after the news of her death was confirmed this week – and the latest involving Paul McCartney and Twin Peaks is one of the best so far. A resurfaced interview from Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti has shone a light on the TV preferences of the monarch. As it turns out, Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of the influential David Lynch series and even avoided a private gig from the former Beatle in order to watch it. McCartney had been due to entertain her on her birthday in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Olivia Wilde
Indy100

Disney surprises fans with exclusive looks at snippets from Avatar sequel

Disney surprised fans at its D23 Expo on Saturday with several exclusive looks at snippets from James Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way Of Water.Audience members in the main exhibition hall in Anaheim, California, were handed 3D glasses to watch the underwater scenes on two enormous screens.The clips featured appearances from returning stars Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver as their big, blue, CGI-selves. Pandora’s beauty awaits. Brand-new concept art has arrived for #AvatarTheWayOfWater, in theaters December 16. https://t.co/EcPFDsodcQ — Disney D23 (@Disney D23) 1662841657 ...
ANAHEIM, CA
Daily Mail

'She's a huge part of my country's sense of identity': Jude Law says he's in 'a process of mourning' as he leads celebrity tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Disney's D23 Expo 2022

Jude Law said he was reflecting on the death of the Queen while going through 'a process of mourning' and 'rediscovery' as he led a number of stars who paid tribute to the late monarch at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California on Sunday. The country's longest-reigning royal, Queen...
ANAHEIM, CA
Indy100

Queen Elizabeth II apparently chose to watch 'Twin Peaks' over Paul McCartney on her birthday

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people are sharing their beloved memories of her - and there are some crackers.According to Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti, Sir Paul McCartney once was snubbed by the Queen during a performance at her birthday because she wanted to watch Twin Peaks instead.Speaking to NME in 2011, Badalamenti said once while he and McCartney were working to compose music together for the TV show, the former Beatle shared the story. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"When he met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honoured to be here...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Watermelon Sugar#The Watermelon Sugar
Daily Mail

The Queen of 'banter'! Monarch's piper of four years says she was 'easy-going' and 'funny' and secretly 'liked' being called Your Royal Highness after he mistakenly called her by the title instead of Your Majesty

Pipe Major Scott Methven, who was the Queen's Piper until 2019, has recalled the 'banter' he had with the 'easy-going and funny' monarch during his four-year tenure. The 48-year-old described being moved from the army in 2015 to live in Buckingham Palace as 'surreal', but said that he struck up a 'great relationship' with the Queen.
U.K.
Indy100

No, Radio 1 did not cut straight back to music after announcing the Queen's death

Where were you when the news came through? The moment the Queen’s death was confirmed on BBC News will be replayed for years to come, as people remember the hugely significant moment in British history. Huw Edwards spoke directly to camera after hours of speculation and build up when the moment came – the radio announcements, though, worked a little differently.As the BBC paused its programming to break the news, it made for jarring juxtapositions in content as music programmes were halted for the urgent bulletin. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterRadio 1 was playing dance music when...
MUSIC
Indy100

Young girl's heartfelt reaction to Queen's death leaves people in tears

A young girl has melted the hearts of a nation with an emotional reaction to the Queen's death. In a clip shared on TikTok, Han (@hanbao0909) wrote: "My little niece is devastated about the passing of Her Majesty. R.I.P".When asked why she was crying, Jasmine responds, "I'm going to miss our Queen," before giving her auntie a hug. The girl sobbed while watching the news break, telling Han how she was learning about the Queen at school.Han consoled her niece, saying: "It's fine, Jasmine. It's okay." Hundreds of empathetic viewers rushed to the clip, with one calling the Queen "magical...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

The Queen once 'shrieked with laughter' at crude joke she overheard at palace

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 but her great sense of humour lives on.Over the years, The Queen has built a reputation for being reserved and unwaveringly dedicated to the throne and her country. Every now and then, however, the public got a glimpse of her private side that was full of humour and delight. Simply put, The Queen is a jokester and people also enjoy being let in on the joke when they can.According to MyLondon, The Queen was previously told a R-Rated joke that left her in stitches. The joke, apparently, was so inappropriate, one person on...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jeremy Clarkson lashes out at socialists, branding them 'disgusting people'

Jeremy Clarkson has hit out at socialists online and branded them ‘disgusting people’. It comes after the Grand Tour star posted his thoughts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – although it’s not clear whether his criticism of socialists was linked to the reaction to the monarch’s death.“Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people,” he wrote in a post which racked up more than 113,000 likes.He wasn’t finished there, either. \u201cTwitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.\u201d — Jeremy Clarkson (@Jeremy Clarkson) ...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

GB News host Dan Wootton accused of ‘hypocrisy’ after laying flowers for late Queen

Dan Wootton, a controversial presenter on GB News, has been criticised online after posting a video of himself laying a floral tribute at Buckingham Palace in a moment of “quiet reflection”.It comes after the Queen passed away in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.In text accompanying the footage, Wootton wrote: “I wanted to return to Buckingham Palace today for some quiet reflection and lay my own tribute. Crowds young, old, from all ethnicities and backgrounds.“Truly the best of British doing her justice.”Wootton, in sunglasses and a blue shirt, can be seen laying a bouquet of flowers at...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

TikTok DIY expert painting entire wall in 35 seconds is seriously impressive

Just the idea of doing DIY is enough to strike fear into some of us, but one TikToker is making the whole thing look ridiculously simple with a viral video. A social media user going by the name of @work.in.progress_tv has left their followers absolutely blown away with his skills in a new clip. The video sees the handyman show his followers how he managed to paint an entire wall in the space of just 35 seconds. Painting a room is a process which can take hours, but judging by this viral clip everyone has been doing it wrong this whole...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

People found out the Queen had died from the 'Liza Minnelli Outlives' Twitter account

Despite Buckingham Palace announcing Thursday afternoon that Queen Elizabeth II died some people only learnt of her death via the 'Liza Minnelli Outlives' Twitter account. Liza Minnelli Outlives posts tributes to the actress and singer by commemorating things Minnelli has outlived from world events to specific people. Less than a minute after Buckingham Palace tweeted announcing the Queen's death, Liza Minnelli Outlives announced the 76-year-old had outlived the queen. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Liza Minnelli has outlived Queen Elizabeth II, the greatest monarch of all time," the account wrote. Apparently some people only found out Her Majesty...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

This is why the Queen doesn't use a last name

As the Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee its as good a time as any to address why she and the other members of her family don't use a surname.Just like Cher, Madonna and Prince, the Royals’ surname is an afterthought. This is because, up until the early 20th century, they had no last name at all. Kings and princes were instead known by the names of the county they ruled, according to the royal family’s official website.It states:"The names of dynasties tended to change when the line of succession was taken by a rival faction within the family (for example,...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy