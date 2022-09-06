ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release names of victims in deadly wrong-way crash on I-87

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway in Orange County.

New York State Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes around 1 a.m. near Tuxedo.

Investigators say George Gonzalez, 68, of Dumont, New Jersey, was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 northbound in the southbound lanes on I-87 near mile marker 35.7.

Gonzalez collided head on with 2022 Nissan Altima driven by Yehuda Weinstock, 67, of Chester, New York. The crash resulted in the Toyota becoming engulfed in flames.

The vehicles were occupied by just the drivers. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Thruway was closed for six hours for a 14-mile stretch from Exit 16 in Harriman to Exit 15A in Sloatsburg.

The roadway reopened just before 7 a.m.

Comments / 20

rainingdonkey 1
3d ago

terrible. as if that highway isn't dangerous enough already. how can one make such a huge mistake, unless they had a death wish.

Reply(1)
11
Don't Judge
2d ago

this is happening way to much lately people driving the wrong way on the highway killing innocent people and themselves..wish people would realize your car is a deadly weapon please make better choices before getting behind the wheel🙏🙏🙏🙏 sending prayers to the families of this horrible accident

Reply
8
TheSaint
2d ago

Most likely Drugs or Alcohol played a part in the wrong way crash, unfortunate for the driver heading southbound that the other driver entered the wrong way and took his life away in a flash of a second. Head on crashes against other vehicles or trees almost always end up being fatal.

Reply
8
