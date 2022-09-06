Police release names of victims in deadly wrong-way crash on I-87

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway in Orange County.

New York State Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes around 1 a.m. near Tuxedo.

Investigators say George Gonzalez, 68, of Dumont, New Jersey, was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 northbound in the southbound lanes on I-87 near mile marker 35.7.

Gonzalez collided head on with 2022 Nissan Altima driven by Yehuda Weinstock, 67, of Chester, New York. The crash resulted in the Toyota becoming engulfed in flames.

The vehicles were occupied by just the drivers. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Thruway was closed for six hours for a 14-mile stretch from Exit 16 in Harriman to Exit 15A in Sloatsburg.



The roadway reopened just before 7 a.m.