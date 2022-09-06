ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily 09-07-22 Wildfire exploding in Tahoe National Forest triggers evacuations

New evacuations were issued Wednesday afternoon for California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill, which pumped out a massive pyrocumulus cloud amid baking-hot temperatures.  Cal Fire said the blaze started Tuesday evening after 6 p.m. and had grown to 2,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything we know so far, including links to a live evacuation map and wildfire cameras. • Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
Plumes of smoke fill Californian sky as wildfire burns

Firefighters in California worked to contain the Route Fire as the blaze exceeded 5,000 acres in Castaic on Thursday, 1 September.Greg Taylor shared this footage showing the scene on Monday to Twitter, with the caption: “Not a great drive home today…”Officials said the blaze was at just 12 per cent containment on Thursday, as an extreme heatwave made for difficult firefighting conditions.The wildfire led to the full closure of the I-5 at Vista Del Lago.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Married At First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh seasonSwirling flames engulf Oregon forest as lightning-sparked wildfire ragesWhite House warns ‘MAGA Republicans’ are extremist threat to US democracy
