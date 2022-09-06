ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NE

Boone Co. Veterans Service office unites veteran’s remains with his family

The week of August 22 to 27, 2022 was special for the Boone County Veteran’s Service Office and for Tennille Friese, newly hired as Assistant Veterans Service Officer. On Tennille’s first day of work, Monday, Aug. 22, Veterans Service Officer Jacqueline Wells showed her a metal container marked “United States Veteran” that she had just received.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
Norfolk, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Shooting in Wayne County leaves one dead

WISNER, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Nebraska State Patrol's Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said the NSP is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. in Wayne County. Thomas said that Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities identify person killed in Cuming County crash

WEST POINT — Authorities have identified a person from West Point killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point died in the accident. Boyum said authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Man Dead Following Shooting In Wayne County

One person is dead following a shooting north of Wisner around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial call and located a man with a gunshot wound inside a residence. The victim was taken to a hospital and later died. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk residents receiving scam calls from fake PD officers

The Norfolk Police Division has received multiple calls from citizens who have been targeted by suspects attempting to SCAM them out of money. The scammers will tell the person that they have a warrant for their arrest or are going to have a warrant issued if they do not pay money.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Tiny House District, Housing Alternatives Approved By City Council

The Norfolk City Council considered and approved an amendment to the City Code to create a Tiny House District within the city. A Tiny House is defined as a dwelling between 70 and 649 square feet of space. The homes must be fixed and hooked up to city services. Norfolk...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
News Channel Nebraska

Student in custody after alleged threats

BUTTE, Neb. -- The Boyd County Sheriff's Office said they dealt with an incident where threatening statements were pointed towards students of the Boyd County School District. Boyd County Sheriff Chuck Wrede said Wednesday that he was made aware of the threat on Monday, Sept. 5. Wrede said that after...
BOYD COUNTY, NE

