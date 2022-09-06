Read full article on original website
Related
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
albionnewsonline.com
Boone Co. Veterans Service office unites veteran’s remains with his family
The week of August 22 to 27, 2022 was special for the Boone County Veteran’s Service Office and for Tennille Friese, newly hired as Assistant Veterans Service Officer. On Tennille’s first day of work, Monday, Aug. 22, Veterans Service Officer Jacqueline Wells showed her a metal container marked “United States Veteran” that she had just received.
Minor arrested for threatening students in northern Nebraska
A Nebraska sheriff's office arrested a minor who sent threatening statements to students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk police warn of phone scam
The Norfolk Police Division is warning residents of a scam taking place.
News Channel Nebraska
Shooting in Wayne County leaves one dead
WISNER, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. Nebraska State Patrol's Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said the NSP is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. in Wayne County. Thomas said that Wayne County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities identify person killed in Cuming County crash
WEST POINT — Authorities have identified a person from West Point killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point died in the accident. Boyum said authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident...
2 arrested on marijuana-growing charges after Wayne County shooting death
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in rural Wayne County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
norfolkneradio.com
Man Dead Following Shooting In Wayne County
One person is dead following a shooting north of Wisner around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial call and located a man with a gunshot wound inside a residence. The victim was taken to a hospital and later died. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk residents receiving scam calls from fake PD officers
The Norfolk Police Division has received multiple calls from citizens who have been targeted by suspects attempting to SCAM them out of money. The scammers will tell the person that they have a warrant for their arrest or are going to have a warrant issued if they do not pay money.
norfolkneradio.com
Tiny House District, Housing Alternatives Approved By City Council
The Norfolk City Council considered and approved an amendment to the City Code to create a Tiny House District within the city. A Tiny House is defined as a dwelling between 70 and 649 square feet of space. The homes must be fixed and hooked up to city services. Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested illegally possessing gun
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after police reportedly found an illegal weapon in his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday night just after 9:00 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The. driver was identified as Justis J. Calkins,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
News Channel Nebraska
Student in custody after alleged threats
BUTTE, Neb. -- The Boyd County Sheriff's Office said they dealt with an incident where threatening statements were pointed towards students of the Boyd County School District. Boyd County Sheriff Chuck Wrede said Wednesday that he was made aware of the threat on Monday, Sept. 5. Wrede said that after...
South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this…. According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was...
Comments / 1