ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing Henrietta man

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqY5z_0hjftgnD00

UPDATE

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say Fetsyak is back home and in good health.

ORIGINAL STORY

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert for a missing Henrietta man Monday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Roman Fetsyak, 19, was last seen around 1:00 a.m. Monday in Henrietta. Police say he is likely driving a gray 2013 Toyota Venza with the license plate number HRY1081.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

General Image of a 2013 Toyota Venza / HRY1081
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrietta, NY
Henrietta, NY
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy