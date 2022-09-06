ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana

The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
URBANA, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022

Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays

A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Urbana Brewing Co. hopes to spur continued growth in downtown Urbana

URBANA, Ohio — On Urbana’s Monument Square, it seems storefront after storefront is under construction. As each tarp lifts, the downtown core welcomes a new business whether it's senior housing, a tapas bar, or come fall, its first craft brewery. Under the leadership of three long-time Urbana residents,...
URBANA, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend

The Dayton Greek Festival is returning full force this weekend after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. “We know how much Dayton appreciates our festival and it’s great to see people appreciate our heritage as much as we do.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek Popcorn Festival returns this weekend

Part of Dayton-Xenia Road will be shut down this weekend to make room for the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. The stretch of road between N. Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive will be lined with over 250 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food, special services and more. Some vendors will be set up in areas just off the main drag.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney

SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
SIDNEY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Judge Daugherty passes

WILMINGTON — A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Laurel Park in the West End has a new name honoring a Cincinnati icon

The Cincinnati Board of Park Commissioners voted recently to rename Laurel Park in the West End to Ezzard Charles Park. The renaming honors West End native and champion boxer, Ezzard Charles. The change comes at the request of the West End Community Council, along with Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings

Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH

