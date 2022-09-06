Man Released from Pre-Trial Custody in 20-Year-Old Sex Assault Case after Friends Vouch for Him – Judge Overrules DA and Probation

Read full article on original website
Monday Morning Thoughts: LA Provides Better Analysis and a Different Conclusion than Yolo in their Pre-Trial Release Report
As the Vanguard reported over the last few weeks, the Yolo County DA claimed that there was a 70 percent re-arrest rate for zero bail in Yolo County. Jeff Reisig went so far as to take to Fox News and cite his data as reasons to oppose pretrial release and bail reform.
Davis City Council Candidate Forum Sponsored by League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters, Davis Area and Davis Media Access will co-host a candidate forum for the Davis City Council elections on Thursday, September 29th, 7:00 pm – 9pm, with the doors opening at 6:30pm. This nonpartisan election forum will be held at Community Chambers, 23 Russell Blvd., Davis.
