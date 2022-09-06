Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
Panther women's golf to open season at Redbird Invitational
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI women's golf starts its 2022-23 season this Sunday at the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Ill. The Panthers will be competing at Weibring Golf Club for this two-day match. This course is set at a par 72 with yardage of 6,010. UNI will be competing...
unipanthers.com
Panther volleyball opens home schedule hosting UNI Tournament
UNI volleyball vs. Western Michigan (UNI Tournament) Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650) 1540 KXEL (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) UNI volleyball vs. SEMO (UNI Tournament) 12 p.m. CT | Sept. 10. Cedar Falls, Iowa | McLeod Center (6,650) ESPN+. 1540 KXEL (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) UNI volleyball vs. Grand Canyon (UNI...
KAAL-TV
Mason City decides what will occupy old Shopko Building
(ABC 6 News) – Mason City has decided what will occupy the vacant Shopko building. A Minnesota company — EVCO Holdings Incorporated has agreed to buy the building to be the future home of a manufacturing plant. The Mason City Council approved the resolution Tuesday evening to be...
KIMT
Woman air-lifted following ATV crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A woman was airlifted after an ATV crash over the weekend in northeastern Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 1200 block of Highway 150 when the driver, Lori Vickerman, lost control of the ATV and was ejected. The woman was...
up.com
Service Interruption Impacting Operations in Central Iowa
A service interruption just south of Mason City, Iowa, is impacting operations between Mason City and Ames, Iowa. One of our bridges sustained significant structural damage and our Engineering and Operating teams are working to repair damages and restore service to the area. As a result of the impassable route,...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
Hampton, Iowa: Union Pacific train derails Monday morning, none injured
HAMPTON, Iowa — A Union Pacific train derailed early Monday morning in Hampton, Iowa, impacting approximately 44 train cars and spilling asphalt into a creek. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday over a bridge near Otter Creek, according to a Union Pacific statement. The train was carrying mixed cargo.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
kwayradio.com
Country Club Settles Out of Court
The Waverly Golf and Country Club has settled a lawsuit with their former manager, Wes Gade. Gade had sued the golf course for its alleged unwillingness to deal with members sexual misconduct, among other allegations. Member Tom Ray was specifically named for allegedly sexually harassing female employees. The golf course says the suit has been settled through their insurance policy and they are not at liberty to discuss it further. Ray remains active as a member at the golf course. It is unclear if he has been punished in any way.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
KIMT
Cerro Gordo Co. man arrested for stealing motorcycle after clocked going 72 in a 35
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man spotted going 72 in a 35-mph zone found himself in more trouble after it was determined the motorcycle he was driving was stolen. Blake Braun, 26, of Rockwell, is facing charges of felony theft, interference with officials acts and multiple probation violations after he was arrested on Monday night at S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 8th St. SE.
KCRG.com
Two vehicle crash in Linn County sends people to the hospital
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people went to the hospital, with one flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by helicopter, following a two vehicle crash. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet Equinox was driving south on Linn-Jones Road, when it didn’t stop for a westbound Chevrolet Silverado. This was around 8:15 p.m. on Monday on Highway 151, and is in the area between Springville and Fairview.
KCRG.com
Employees at The Bohemian quit over delayed paychecks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff members walked out at the Bohemian restaurant in Cedar Rapids on Saturday frustrated because they weren’t paid. Some of those employees have since been paid. But according to them, the damage was done when the owner was unable to pay them on time.
Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations
A Marshalltown man is suing the city, alleging a police officer zapped him with a stun gun without cause. Elder Soto Tejada is suing the city, Police Officer Ryan Dehl and Police Chief Michael W. Tupper in U.S. District Court. According to Soto Tejada’s lawsuit, he was driving home on March 21, 2022, when Dehl, […] The post Marshalltown man alleges police shot him with a Taser after traffic violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone.
