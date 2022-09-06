ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

goccusports.com

Coastal Carolina Returns to the Road, Faces Charlotte on Thursday

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women's soccer team will return to the road and kick-off a two-game road series on Thursday, Sept. 8 as the Chanticleers travel to Charlotte, N.C. to face the Charlotte 49ers in a non-conference matchup. COASTAL VS. CHARLOTTE. Thursday will mark just the third...
CONWAY, SC
goccusports.com

Softball Adds Howe to Roster for 2023 Season

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina softball head coach Kelley Green announced the addition of Izzy Howe to the Chanticleers Roster for the upcoming season on Tuesday Afternoon. "With Izzy's high spin rate and movement, we expect her to contribute in a big way immediately", Green stated. "She will be able to give a different look to opponents and will frustrate hitters."
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

New changes for Dillon County school football games

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The first home football game of the Latta schools came with a set of new rules. The stands were filled, not just to cheer on the team, but also because it is a requirement. Latta students aren’t allowed to mingle in crowds. The Latta School...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Dining With Dockery: Kicking off football season with Dagwood’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Football season is here and we had to head to one of Andrew’s favorite places for the tailgating scene! Dagwood’s has been on the show multiple times and we wanted to showcase some of the menu items you may have not seen as we get ready to stuff our faces every Saturday & Sunday for football.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Sports
Buies Creek, NC
Buies Creek, NC
Sports
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

OrthoSC opens North Myrtle Beach practice inside former K&W Cafeteria building

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Medical provider OrthoSC recently opened its sixth area location, this time in North Myrtle Beach inside a space that formally housed a K&W Cafeteria. Located at 1621 Highway 17 North near the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in a section of North Myrtle Beach that has witnessed a construction boom in the past decade, the modernized building with a physical and occupational therapy center does not resemble its previous life as a restaurant, but was a key spot for company officials when looking to expand.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Wig ministry raises over $30,000 at golf tourney

Marlisa Small’s ministry, Bold and Beautiful Wigs for Cancer in Little River, held their annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Tidewater Golf Course in North Myrtle Beach. “It was a great turnout. I thank everyone who come out to support us,” said Small. Small, a...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Mustang Week Returning to Myrtle Beach in 2023

Myrtle Beach Mustang Week will be returning next year! Organizers previously said 2022 was going to be the final year for the event but in a Facebook post yesterday, they announced they’d found a partner and will be keeping the event alive. The 2023 event will be held from September 4th through the 10th and the car show will come back to the Myrtle Beach Mall. More details are expected at a later time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Soccer
Facebook
Instagram
Sports
myhorrynews.com

5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall

Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
CONWAY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

SC women making mark in wine industry

When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
communitytimessc.com

A local legend, businessman Sam Frink, passes away

Conway businessman, former Army Veteran, Mr. Samuel H. Frink has passed away. Mr. Frink was a past secretary/treasurer of Coastal Carolina University's Board of Trustees, retired President and partner of Conway Ford Inc. and Grand Strand Nissan. He served on the Coastal Educational Foundation and the Board of Visitors of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration at Coastal.
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Three Exciting Events To Attend in Florence County This Weekend

Here are three great events to attend in Florence County this weekend!Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. One thing is for certain, there will not be a shortage of things to do in the Florence County area this weekend! There will be plenty of exciting family fun events to attend and lots of memories to be made. Rather you want to participate in a 5k for a good cause, eat some great food, or listen to some great live music, there will most likely be an event on this list that you want to attend this weekend. Let's take a look!
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Beach rules change Tuesday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s summer restrictions in place regarding dogs and tents on the beach will be lifted Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, dogs will be allowed on the beach at any time of the day, according to the city’s rules. All dogs must remain on a leash no longer than seven feet. Dog […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

