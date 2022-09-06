Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say

Sounds like effective police work. Even his family provided vital information. I just wonder why was she out jogging at 4 am by herself? I hope others women learn from this. Predators hunt and kill under the cover of darkness. Don’t make yourself prey. Condolences to her family..
This loser should have never been released after he abducted the first person years ago. He gets out of prison and then commits the exact same crime again in addition to other crimes. He is a predator and he hunted this woman. Every criminal cannot be rehabilitated and he is a prime example of this. This dude was incarcerated for 20 plus years thus wasting taxpayers dollars on feeding and housing him… All for what? All for him to continue breaking the law
The problem news today, things that happens we use to except it as bad news, today bad things bring copycats, and that is not good, because these criminals don’t have a deterrent, our law is to easy,
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Comments / 113