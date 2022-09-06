ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say

By Aya Elamroussi, Jason Hanna, Melissa Alonso
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
SAYIT
27d ago

Sounds like effective police work. Even his family provided vital information. I just wonder why was she out jogging at 4 am by herself? I hope others women learn from this. Predators hunt and kill under the cover of darkness. Don’t make yourself prey. Condolences to her family..

Guest
27d ago

This loser should have never been released after he abducted the first person years ago. He gets out of prison and then commits the exact same crime again in addition to other crimes. He is a predator and he hunted this woman. Every criminal cannot be rehabilitated and he is a prime example of this. This dude was incarcerated for 20 plus years thus wasting taxpayers dollars on feeding and housing him… All for what? All for him to continue breaking the law

AP_001990.6a51245f328f4c36bb14d575182d939f.1503
27d ago

The problem news today, things that happens we use to except it as bad news, today bad things bring copycats, and that is not good, because these criminals don’t have a deterrent, our law is to easy,

