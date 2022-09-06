Read full article on original website
Momentum crucial for next few matchups for Blair and the Wildcats
Momentum is what new head coach Alisa Blair and the Wildcats look to continue in the Oral Roberts Tournament this weekend and in their home opener against Oklahoma on Tuesday. Blair led the Wildcats to a highly successful Missouri Tournament last weekend. The Wildcats took two out of three with wins against Northwestern State and Missouri State but a 3-1 loss to Missouri.
Wildcats and Panthers aim for two straight wins in Saturday matchup
Nine days after its first win of the season, ACU hopes to continue its winning ways on Saturday in a home matchup against the Prairie View A&M Panthers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. This will be the first time the teams will face off since Nov. 16, 2013. ACU has...
Soccer ends in tie with Louisiana due to lightning delay
The Wildcats (2-2-1) met Louisiana (1-1-3) this past weekend, which ended in a 1-1 draw, with the game being cut off with 15 minutes left due to lightning. ACU went in prepared for the competition the Ragin’ Cajuns were going to bring. With the previous Grambling State win, the Wildcats held to their momentum and went into this game strong.
Gallery: Community gathers for The Band CAMINO, Weston & the Evergreen
Concluding the first week of classes, campus welcomed The Band CAMINO and opener Weston & the Evergreen for the Grand re-opening of Moody Coliseum on Saturday night. The concert replaced the annual Abilene City Limits event that typically occurs on the final day of Wildcat Week and was open to current students, faculty and staff.
