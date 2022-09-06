Read full article on original website
Record Crowd Sees No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Hold Off No. 17 Creighton
Huskers, Jays break their own attendance mark in another five-set thriller
Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball game could set attendance record
Creighton University staff are preparing for the possibility of selling enough tickets to break an NCAA record at Wednesday's women's volleyball game against Nebraska
Clark’s Corner: Millard South’s Murtaugh adds QB1 to repertoire; coach hits big milestone
Clark’s Corner, 9/6/22: Stepping in for Cam Kozeal, Millard South’s Brock Murtaugh doesn’t look like a stand-in quarterback. He looks like a natural. When Cam Kozeal embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity last week, Millard South needed a pinch-hitter – or in this case, a pinch-thrower – to start at quarterback against Elkhorn South.
Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team took over late in Wednesday's match at No. 17 Creighton to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory (25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) over the Bluejays in Omaha in front of an NCAA record crowd. Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in...
Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern
To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m. In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983...
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon
Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
UNO promoting money saving 'Open Nebraska' plan for students
Just over a year into Joanne Li being named Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, UNO is upping its push of a University wide operation aimed at saving students millions of dollars. According to the university, books obtained on-line in the “Open Nebraska” program saved students $6 million...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water
WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture
The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
Blake Shelton’s 2023 Tour Will Begin In Lincoln
Country superstar Blake Shelton will kickoff his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Tickets for the February 16 concert will go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. Joining Shelton on stage are reigning ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of...
