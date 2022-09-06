ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

1011now.com

Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln

The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team took over late in Wednesday's match at No. 17 Creighton to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory (25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) over the Bluejays in Omaha in front of an NCAA record crowd. Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Drought continues to intensify across Nebraska, but there is rain on the horizon

Drought continued to worsen across Nebraska last week, especially in areas where it's most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, more than 10% of the state is now in exceptional drought, up from just over 6% last week, and nearly 28% is in extreme drought, up from 20% last week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

UNO promoting money saving 'Open Nebraska' plan for students

Just over a year into Joanne Li being named Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, UNO is upping its push of a University wide operation aimed at saving students millions of dollars. According to the university, books obtained on-line in the “Open Nebraska” program saved students $6 million...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Party on the Rocks in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER —The Revitalization Association of Weeping Water (RAWW) invites the community and visitors to enjoy music, food, and fun at the Party On the Rocks Fall Festival in Weeping Water on September 24th. The festivities kick off with the Flea Market on Elm Street, featuring vendors and food...
WEEPING WATER, NE
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Gene Leahy Mall | Omaha, USA | OJB Landscape Architecture

The renovated Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha, Nebraska is one of the largest new urban parks in the U.S.A. and a tangible investment in healthy and vibrant placemaking. The project is the first of three parks to open over the next 18 months for the Omaha Riverfront Revitalization Project, a 72-acre park in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Aptly named to reflect its position adjacent to the Missouri River, The RiverFront consists of three massive, activated parks—Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America, and Lewis & Clark Landing—that will make the river more accessible to the community while also providing welcoming outdoor spaces and fostering critical connections within the city. These parks reestablish connections between downtown Omaha and the Missouri River.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Blake Shelton’s 2023 Tour Will Begin In Lincoln

Country superstar Blake Shelton will kickoff his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Tickets for the February 16 concert will go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. Joining Shelton on stage are reigning ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of...
LINCOLN, NE

