KETV.com
Nebraska volleyball beats Creighton in front of record-breaking crowd
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska and Creighton volleyball were set to attract a potentially record-breaking attendance for the Wednesday afternoon matchup, and the crowd pulled through. The 5 p.m. game at CHI Health Center sold more than 14,000 tickets. The total attendance was reported at 15,797 people — now the...
nebpreps.com
Clark’s Corner: Millard South’s Murtaugh adds QB1 to repertoire; coach hits big milestone
Clark’s Corner, 9/6/22: Stepping in for Cam Kozeal, Millard South’s Brock Murtaugh doesn’t look like a stand-in quarterback. He looks like a natural. When Cam Kozeal embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity last week, Millard South needed a pinch-hitter – or in this case, a pinch-thrower – to start at quarterback against Elkhorn South.
Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball game could set attendance record
Creighton University staff are preparing for the possibility of selling enough tickets to break an NCAA record at Wednesday's women's volleyball game against Nebraska
Corn Nation
2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska
Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
HuskerExtra.com
After first TD produces 'special moment,’ walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher hoping for more
When senior tight end Travis Vokolek went down with an ankle injury against Northwestern, his absence left a 6-foot-7 hole in the middle of Nebraska’s starting lineup. The tight end plays an important role in the Husker offense, both as a blocker and as a receiver across the middle of the field. Someone would need to step up.
Corn Nation
Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern
To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m. In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983...
Corn Nation
Frosted Flakes: Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball is Going To Be Awesome
I am going to the Nebraska/Creighton volleyball game on Wednesday night and I cannot wait. This is will be Nebraska’s first meeting with a ranked team this season. As of this week’s standings Nebraska is ranked #2 and Creighton is #17. It is so exciting to have such...
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
1011now.com
Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team took over late in Wednesday's match at No. 17 Creighton to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory (25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) over the Bluejays in Omaha in front of an NCAA record crowd. Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in...
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
newwaysministry.org
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy
Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
KETV.com
School resource officer at Omaha North called for help to 'de-escalate a situation'
OMAHA, Neb. — A school resource officer called for assistance Tuesday at Omaha North High School, according to a letter sent to parents. In the letter, Omaha North Principal Collette Nero said it started when someone came to the school and was upset over an incident that involved their student.
Deceased man found in tent at Platte River State Park
In a news release, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann announced the discovery of a deceased man in a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
loganwoodbine.com
Sheriff's Report from 9-6-2022 Twiner-Herald
Sergeant Flaherty and Deputy Kline responded to a residence on E. Palmer Street in Modale, checking the residence for a subject with outstanding warrants from Council Bluffs and Omaha. The subject was located within a vehicle at the property and subject fled the scene within the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated by law enforcement. The pursuit traveled westbound out of the city limits of Modale on 270th Street and traveled several gravel roads northwest of Modale before entering back into Modale and the pursuit continued southbound on Austin Avenue from Modale. During this time, the driver displayed a firearm and began firing several rounds at law enforcement. The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Highway #30. The driver was taken into custody and medical services responded to the scene and subject was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital. The subject was medically released by the hospital and then transported to the Harrison County Jail. Lucas Sales of Modale was charged with: Eluding, Attempted Murder, Assault on Peace Officer, and Reckless Driving violations.
News Channel Nebraska
One person cited, one arrested after Rock Bluff Road crash
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on Rock Bluff Road. A Cadillac driven by Samantha Peterson, 36, of Nebraska City was traveling south behind the dam on Rock Bluff Road and collided with a Chevy Camaro driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Plattsmouth, as he entered the roadway from a driveway.
Omaha metro restaurants to support during Black Restaurant Week
This week, you have a chance to visit a restaurant you've never tried. Black Restaurant Week is a national initiative to connect locals to locally Black-owned eateries.
WOWT
Fire crews called twice to vacant home in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twice on Monday, city fire crews were called to battle a fire at a vacant house in north Omaha. Omaha Fire Department crews responded at 10:38 p.m. to a fire at an empty home near 17th and Clark streets, east of Highway 75. It was the...
