Sergeant Flaherty and Deputy Kline responded to a residence on E. Palmer Street in Modale, checking the residence for a subject with outstanding warrants from Council Bluffs and Omaha. The subject was located within a vehicle at the property and subject fled the scene within the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated by law enforcement. The pursuit traveled westbound out of the city limits of Modale on 270th Street and traveled several gravel roads northwest of Modale before entering back into Modale and the pursuit continued southbound on Austin Avenue from Modale. During this time, the driver displayed a firearm and began firing several rounds at law enforcement. The driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Highway #30. The driver was taken into custody and medical services responded to the scene and subject was transported to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital. The subject was medically released by the hospital and then transported to the Harrison County Jail. Lucas Sales of Modale was charged with: Eluding, Attempted Murder, Assault on Peace Officer, and Reckless Driving violations.

MODALE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO