Bellevue, NE

1011now.com

Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
Bellevue, NE
Omaha, NE
Corn Nation

2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska

Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS News

Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE
newwaysministry.org

Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy

Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effects of this summer’s severe storms seem to be carrying over into this fall. As a result, an orchard outside of Lincoln is switching things up this season. At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha elementary school unveils mural with purpose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unveiling of a schoolhouse mural with purpose. A nationally recognized artist from Omaha collaborated with a number of students for the finished product. As the students ponder the mural in which they are featured along with their ideas they begin to realize just how permanent, and big they look as depicted in art.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements

(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

