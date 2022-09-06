Read full article on original website
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
nebpreps.com
Clark’s Corner: Millard South’s Murtaugh adds QB1 to repertoire; coach hits big milestone
Clark’s Corner, 9/6/22: Stepping in for Cam Kozeal, Millard South’s Brock Murtaugh doesn’t look like a stand-in quarterback. He looks like a natural. When Cam Kozeal embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity last week, Millard South needed a pinch-hitter – or in this case, a pinch-thrower – to start at quarterback against Elkhorn South.
Record Crowd Sees No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Hold Off No. 17 Creighton
Huskers, Jays break their own attendance mark in another five-set thriller
Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball game could set attendance record
Creighton University staff are preparing for the possibility of selling enough tickets to break an NCAA record at Wednesday's women's volleyball game against Nebraska
1011now.com
Record crowd expected as No. 2 Huskers battle No. 17 Creighton
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team is set to hit the road for the first time this season, though it won’t be going far. The Huskers will face in-state rival No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. More than 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match. The NCAA record for a regular-season (volleyball only) match is 14,022, set by Nebraska and Creighton at the CHI Health Center on Sept. 6, 2018.
Corn Nation
Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern
To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m. In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983...
Corn Nation
2023 Guard Decommits from Nebraska
Just a few weeks into the fall semester and Nebrasketball has lost one of the pledges from the 2023 recruiting class. Chase Clemmons has decommited and will continue to look for a new place to take his talents. Chase is a three start guard from Greenville, South Carolina. He is a cousin of Trey and Bryce McGowens who most recently played for the Huskers.
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
KCCI.com
Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Scott Frost isn't the answer and never will be. So why is he still Nebraska's coach?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten. This is why you don’t deal in emotion, you strike amid the reality of the moment. This is why you don’t hope for the best, you move to find what works. At the very least,...
klkntv.com
Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
newwaysministry.org
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy
Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
1011now.com
Martin’s Hillside Orchard goes without apples this season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effects of this summer’s severe storms seem to be carrying over into this fall. As a result, an orchard outside of Lincoln is switching things up this season. At Martin’s Hillside Orchard, located in Ceresco, one of the most popular things to do is...
WOWT
Omaha elementary school unveils mural with purpose
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The unveiling of a schoolhouse mural with purpose. A nationally recognized artist from Omaha collaborated with a number of students for the finished product. As the students ponder the mural in which they are featured along with their ideas they begin to realize just how permanent, and big they look as depicted in art.
kmaland.com
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
WOWT
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
