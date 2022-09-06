ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

everettpost.com

MEET THE AQUASOX Episode 9-Ramirez-Woo-Jackson-Packard-Quinney

Meet the AquaSox with Pat Dillon and Steve Willits-Episode 9: Ben Ramirez, Bryan Woo, Jordan Jackson, Spencer Packard, Aric Quinney. Tom Lafferty is the Sports Director at KRKO/KKXA Radio. He is a member of the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame; the Snohomish High School Hall of Fame; the recipient of the Dave Duvall Award from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association District One and the Joe Martin Award for Service to baseball's Northwest League. Tom Lafferty & Steve Willits are co-hosts of Prep Sports Weekly, Mondays at 7 pm on KRKO.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
425magazine.com

Local Rapper Making Television Debut

Travis Thompson is making his television debut. Tonight, Sept. 7, the Burien-based rapper is appearing on Reservation Dogs, an acclaimed FX comedy following a quartet of Indigenous teenagers navigating life in rural Oklahoma. The show, which is co-executive produced by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), is notable for being the first series to have an almost entirely Native ensemble, crew, and writers’ room.
BURIEN, WA
kentreporter.com

Man with lengthy record faces charges in 6 crimes in Kent, Renton

A 37-year-old Ravensdale man faces first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting and four other charges for incidents last month in Kent and Renton. King County prosecutors charged Joseph Ryan England on Sept. 2 with first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, second-degree burglary and taking a motor vehicle without permission, according to charging papers. The incidents occurred between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15.
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes

I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos

As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
PUYALLUP, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality

LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING-5

Everett man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County Permanently Protects 190th Farmland Property-Bringing Total to More than 14,000 Acres Protected

Farming has always had an important cultural impact in Skagit County, with the county maintaining one of the largest and most diverse agricultural communities west of the Cascades. With over 90 different crops harvested in the county, local farmers produce around 300 million dollars’ worth of crops, livestock, and dairy products. With that being said, the county announced that they will be adding 57 acres of prime farmland to the County Farmland Preservation Program.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

