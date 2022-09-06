Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
everettpost.com
MEET THE AQUASOX Episode 9-Ramirez-Woo-Jackson-Packard-Quinney
Meet the AquaSox with Pat Dillon and Steve Willits-Episode 9: Ben Ramirez, Bryan Woo, Jordan Jackson, Spencer Packard, Aric Quinney. Tom Lafferty is the Sports Director at KRKO/KKXA Radio. He is a member of the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame; the Snohomish High School Hall of Fame; the recipient of the Dave Duvall Award from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association District One and the Joe Martin Award for Service to baseball's Northwest League. Tom Lafferty & Steve Willits are co-hosts of Prep Sports Weekly, Mondays at 7 pm on KRKO.
425magazine.com
Local Rapper Making Television Debut
Travis Thompson is making his television debut. Tonight, Sept. 7, the Burien-based rapper is appearing on Reservation Dogs, an acclaimed FX comedy following a quartet of Indigenous teenagers navigating life in rural Oklahoma. The show, which is co-executive produced by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), is notable for being the first series to have an almost entirely Native ensemble, crew, and writers’ room.
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
kentreporter.com
Man with lengthy record faces charges in 6 crimes in Kent, Renton
A 37-year-old Ravensdale man faces first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting and four other charges for incidents last month in Kent and Renton. King County prosecutors charged Joseph Ryan England on Sept. 2 with first-degree burglary, drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, second-degree burglary and taking a motor vehicle without permission, according to charging papers. The incidents occurred between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes
I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
KING-5
Shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square
Police are investigating a shooting overnight in Seattle's Pioneer Square. One person was injured. No word on what caused the incident.
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Parents: Think before you post back-to-school photos
As school starts again for children across the state, the Puyallup Police Department has a reminder for parents posting photos of their young ones on social media. Parents should remember not to reveal personal information about their children in photos. Information like a school’s name, grade, age, teacher and more...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County refuses to jail dangerous suspects, still blames COVID
The King County jail is still turning down almost all misdemeanor bookings, citing King County Executive Dow Constantine’s COVID-19 restrictions. Every non-violent misdemeanor suspect — the type of quality of life crimes plaguing Seattle — gets a pass from jail time. Suspects arrested for car theft or...
Chronicle
Death of Woman Found Buried in Cascades Stumps Detectives, But They Have Theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Woman living in HASCO-owned apartment concerned about water quality
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 7, 2022—A Lynnwood woman living in a Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) property was appalled to turn on her kitchen faucet, back in July of this year, to find the water was running cloudy and orange. After two months and countless follow ups by the tenant with HASCO maintenance, the problem has still not been resolved.
KING-5
Everett man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Two people killed, more injured in DUI crash
For the second day in a row, troopers said a suspected DUI driver caused a deadly crash and shut down part of a major highway in WA state. Troopers are still piecing together what happened next, but said a third vehicle became involved in the crash. In all, two people...
Pierce County woman might have been murdered by man she met on dating app
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New details have arisen in the disappearance and murder of a Pierce County woman who may have met her killer on a dating app. Diana Davis disappeared from Tacoma’s Proctor district in July 2020. Her body was found nine days later, buried near Snoqualmie Pass.
everettpost.com
Skagit County Permanently Protects 190th Farmland Property-Bringing Total to More than 14,000 Acres Protected
Farming has always had an important cultural impact in Skagit County, with the county maintaining one of the largest and most diverse agricultural communities west of the Cascades. With over 90 different crops harvested in the county, local farmers produce around 300 million dollars’ worth of crops, livestock, and dairy products. With that being said, the county announced that they will be adding 57 acres of prime farmland to the County Farmland Preservation Program.
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
