Kansas City, MO

Sheyenne, Northern Cass top opening ND high school volleyball polls

(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Northern Cass top the opening North Dakota high school volleyball rankings from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters. (NDAPSSA). The Mustangs are off to a 9-0 start and tallied seven of nine first-place votes in Class A. Northern Cass tops the Class B...
WEST FARGO, ND
Lost black cat

Kineo is a male neutered black cat who is appox 15 lbs and is micro chipped. He has been missing since Tuesday evening around 20th Ave and 17th St in South Moorhead. He is not wearing a collar. He is completely black and has a little less hair on his front legs due to allergies.
MOORHEAD, MN
Suspect in Moorhead liquor store armed robbery sought by police

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for a man wanted for the armed robbery of the Bottle Shoppe at 1313 1st Avenue North. Police said the robber entered the store shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday displayed a handgun and demanded money. He fled the scene on a bike with an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN

