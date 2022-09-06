ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Armored guard shot at Kaiser San Leandro dies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An armored guard who was shot at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro on Wednesday died from his injuries on Thursday, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The man had been collecting money at the hospital, police said. As he was leaving, the suspect shot […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
sftimes.com

Investigation launches for shooting at Kaiser San Leandro

The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting outside the Kaiser campus at 2500 Merced Street. The incident happened just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain hospital areas are on “lockdown” so the police can collect evidence. According to the police, this is not an...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood injures 1

OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers. Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently, with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car. Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said. Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility

A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Redwood City PD: Gunshot Leads to Arrest

Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “During the evening of August 2nd at around 8:43 PM Officers responded to the 700 block of Cedar Street on the report of a firearm being discharged in the area. When officers arrived, one subject attempt to run from the scene but was quickly caught by officers.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

