Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
Armored guard shot at Kaiser San Leandro dies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An armored guard who was shot at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro on Wednesday died from his injuries on Thursday, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The man had been collecting money at the hospital, police said. As he was leaving, the suspect shot […]
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
KTVU FOX 2
DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
sftimes.com
Investigation launches for shooting at Kaiser San Leandro
The San Leandro Police Department is investigating a shooting outside the Kaiser campus at 2500 Merced Street. The incident happened just before noon, according to an alert sent by SLPD. Certain hospital areas are on “lockdown” so the police can collect evidence. According to the police, this is not an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hit-and-run driver who dragged motorcycle for 2 miles arrested in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical condition with […]
New shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood injures 1
OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday. Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers. Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently, with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and an Uber driver sitting in his car. Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said. Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
KTVU FOX 2
Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
KTVU FOX 2
Security guard shot at Kaiser Permanente facility
A security guard was shot while carrying an undisclosed amount of money at Kaiser Permanente's medical campus in San Leandro, police said. The guard was in critical condition after being shot in the upper torso, San Leandro police told KTVU. The guard was either picking up money or dropping it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Leandro Kaiser on lockdown after shooting and armored car heist, police say; suspect at large
Kaiser Hospital in San Leandro is currently locked down and an armored car guard is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday, police say.
San Francisco police, FBI renew search for girl missing for 6 years
San Francisco police and the FBI are asking for help finding a now 9-year-old girl who disappeared when she was a toddler. Arianna Fitts was reported missing by her family in April 2016. She was 2 and a half years old at the time of her disappearance. Arianna was last...
Two injured after explosion in downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of deputy accused in double killing says she warned him against relationship
DUBLIN, Calif. - The mother of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused in a shooting that left a married couple dead in Dublin says her son had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, the deputy's mother told KTVU Thursday. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being...
Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
Prisoner who escaped Contra Costa County detention facility arrested in Vallejo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, KRON4 reported. One of the prisoners, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, was arrested Thursday morning in a Vallejo hotel, authorities announced on Twitter. The other prisoner is still outstanding. After he was arrested at 9:15 a.m., Ramirez-Vera was then booked into the Martinez […]
crimevoice.com
Redwood City PD: Gunshot Leads to Arrest
Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “During the evening of August 2nd at around 8:43 PM Officers responded to the 700 block of Cedar Street on the report of a firearm being discharged in the area. When officers arrived, one subject attempt to run from the scene but was quickly caught by officers.
Comments / 0