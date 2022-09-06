ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

6-month-old baby locked in hot car saved by Oakland fire crews

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland fire crews said they were able to save a baby who was locked in a hot car over the weekend. According to the department's Twitter post, they were notified of a 6-month-old baby who was locked in a family's car during Sunday's dangerous heat wave. "Truck...
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California

A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Armored guard shot at Kaiser San Leandro dies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An armored guard who was shot at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro on Wednesday died from his injuries on Thursday, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The man had been collecting money at the hospital, police said. As he was leaving, the suspect shot […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - A major cleanup got underway Thursday as Caltrans crews started clearing Oakland's largest homeless encampment. An army of workers, roughly 200, moved into the Wood Street encampment to begin removing trash, debris and property belonging to unhoused residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Cars
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Plumbing crew robbed at gunpoint in Oakland, sewer cameras stolen

A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time it happened when crews were working on a job. The workers and business owner said the robberies were traumatic. A sewer camera system and a van were stolen.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA investigating violent arrest of San Rafael man drinking beer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The Marin County District Attorney is now investigating a violent arrest in San Rafael that sparked large protests when police officers tackled a day laborer to the ground who was drinking a beer on the sidewalk. In July, officers Daisy Mazariegos and Brandon Nail confronted a...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured after explosion in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were injured early Wednesday after an explosion in downtown San Francisco, police said. The explosion was reported in the area of Larkin Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 3:15 a.m., in the city’s Tenderloin. “Upon arrival, paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene treating two victims […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Cars#Degree Day#Accident#Ofd
KRON4 News

Building fire reported in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – The El Cerrito Police Department is warning people to avoid Eureka Avenue between Franciscan Way and Sea View Drive “due to a structure fire.” “Please avoid the area and allow the emergency personnel to work safely,” police stated. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
EL CERRITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
berkeleyside.org

Woman on electric scooter sustains head injury in College Avenue car crash

A young woman on an electric scooter was taken to the hospital with a head injury after she and a driver collided in Southside Berkeley over the weekend, authorities report. The 22-year-old woman’s condition was unavailable this week, but preliminary reports indicated that she sustained a possibly severe head injury during the crash. The woman remained in the hospital as of publication time, police said.
BERKELEY, CA
sftimes.com

2 hospitalized following Antioch collision, including infant

A 30-year-old woman and a three-month-old infant were hospitalized after suffering injuries from a late-night collision in Antioch on Monday. According to the Antioch Police Department, they received multiple calls reporting a collision with injuries near Delta fair Boulevard. Witnesses told police a sedan crossed the center median into the...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek police arrest Pinole man for reportedly stealing Rolex

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – Walnut Creek police arrested a Pinole man last week after he stole a Rolex watch from someone at a local gas station months earlier, according to officials.Officers arrested Kalelle Lamar Dawson on Sept. 1 for the theft at a gas station on Mt. Diablo Blvd, which was reported back in June.During his arrest, Dawson, a convicted felon, had a firearm with its serial number removed, ammunition, and marijuana. Officers booked him into the Martinez Detention Facility.Five days after Dawson's arrest, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's office charged him with Possessing an Assault Weapon, 2nd Degree Burglary and possession of marijuana for sale.In a press release, the department said that officers have arrested three suspects in a recent series of "Rolex street robberies."Walnut Creek police asked that anyone in the public with information about these robberies to call the WCPD anonymous tip line at 925-943-5865.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sftimes.com

Woman beheaded in San Carlos, suspect arrested

A woman was beheaded by a sword in San Carlos. The tragic incident happened on Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, an adult male, has been arrested for murder. Authorities identified the victim as a 25-year-old...
SAN CARLOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy