California’s new fast food law is expected to lead to a higher minimum wage for the industry in the state – as high as US$22 in 2023, up from $15 as of September 2022. While backers say the law is necessary to ensure fair wages and treatment in California’s fast food industry, restaurant owners argue it will raise costs by $3 billion, resulting in higher prices and lost jobs.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO