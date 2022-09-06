ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

NebraskaTV

Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County

SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was killed. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 72nd Street and Country Club Road at about 7:27 p.m. Monday for a shooting. When police arrived they found a male victim,...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Cigars Leads To Arrest In Lincoln Hotel Room

A woman called Lincoln Police around 5:30 Tuesday last evening saying a man had pulled a gun on her fiance inside a hotel room in the 900 block of Oak Street. Officers arrived and contacted a 51 year old man who said he got into a verbal argument with 25 year old Jacob Shoemaker over some cigars. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers that’s when Shoemaker pointed what he believed was a black.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

NSP closes out summer driving season campaign with 66 DUI arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said dozens of impaired drivers were arrested during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. During the campaign, which ran from August 19 through September 5, troopers arrested 66 people for driving under the influence. “This has been a busy...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident

SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
NebraskaTV

Money Matters: Law enforcement impersonation scams

OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau has received a handful of reports about law enforcement impersonation scams in Lincoln and Kearney in recent weeks. Josh Planos with the BBB has more on these types of scams. In most of these scams, someone receives a phone call and is...
KEARNEY, NE

