Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
Related
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
kfornow.com
Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified
Lincoln Police at the scene of a reported suspicious death outside of a motel near NW 12th and West Bond Street on Sept 1, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.
NebraskaTV
One person transported to trauma facility following Merrick County car-train crash
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — One person was transported to a trauma facility in Lincoln following a train-car crash in Merrick County Monday night. According to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash at the Highway 30 and Y Road crossing. The investigation found a Chevrolet...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Camera shows barrage of gunfire at Omaha home, Crime Stoppers offering reward
Home surveillance cameras showed a barrage of gunfire being unleashed at an Omaha house, critically injuring a man inside. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrests in the case. It happened Aug. 17, near 25th and Ellison Avenue. Just after midnight, a car pulled up...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was killed. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 72nd Street and Country Club Road at about 7:27 p.m. Monday for a shooting. When police arrived they found a male victim,...
1011now.com
Grand Island teen shot, another arrested in overnight drug deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is in critical condition in an Omaha hospital and another teen is facing multiple felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident late Monday night. Jonathan Mejia-Cota, 17, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 14-year-old boy for Monday homicide; identify victim of shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a homicide Monday evening. "It's very, very disturbing to see young people involved in this kind of violence with guns," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. Around 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police plan to release new details in a homicide investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV. William Wright, 55, is in custody...
KETV.com
20-year-old man critically injured in a shooting Monday at a McDonald's, according to Lincoln police
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was critically injured after a shooting early Monday morning at a McDonald's in Lincoln, according to law enforcement. Around 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a McDonald's, located near N 48th and R streets, and found a 20-year-old victim and a 21-year-old witness, Lincoln police said.
klin.com
Argument Over Cigars Leads To Arrest In Lincoln Hotel Room
A woman called Lincoln Police around 5:30 Tuesday last evening saying a man had pulled a gun on her fiance inside a hotel room in the 900 block of Oak Street. Officers arrived and contacted a 51 year old man who said he got into a verbal argument with 25 year old Jacob Shoemaker over some cigars. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim told officers that’s when Shoemaker pointed what he believed was a black.
KETV.com
Omaha Police confirm shooting on Country Club Road is a homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police confirmed Tuesday one person died in a shooting Monday night in a home near 72nd and Country Club Road. Police were called to the home around 8:00 p.m. Monday evening. The home is south of State Street, just east of 72nd. Police had not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Two men saved driver from sinking truck in Lincoln pond, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A police officer and two other men rescued a man who submerged his truck into a southeast Lincoln pond on Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., a driver suffered a “medical episode” and drove into a pond near 75th Street and Pine Lake Road, police said.
NebraskaTV
NSP closes out summer driving season campaign with 66 DUI arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said dozens of impaired drivers were arrested during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. During the campaign, which ran from August 19 through September 5, troopers arrested 66 people for driving under the influence. “This has been a busy...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
KETV.com
School resource officer at Omaha North called for help to 'de-escalate a situation'
OMAHA, Neb. — A school resource officer called for assistance Tuesday at Omaha North High School, according to a letter sent to parents. In the letter, Omaha North Principal Collette Nero said it started when someone came to the school and was upset over an incident that involved their student.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
NebraskaTV
Money Matters: Law enforcement impersonation scams
OMAHA, Neb. — The Better Business Bureau has received a handful of reports about law enforcement impersonation scams in Lincoln and Kearney in recent weeks. Josh Planos with the BBB has more on these types of scams. In most of these scams, someone receives a phone call and is...
klkntv.com
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
klkntv.com
Car hurls onto its side after colliding with minivan near Lincoln school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A minivan and car collided Tuesday morning in Lincoln, hurling the car onto its side. This happened near 56th and A Streets, shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nine units were called to the scene near Pius X Catholic High School. So far, it’s not clear what...
Comments / 0