What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
Politics with Michelle Grattan
Simon Holmes à Court and his Climate 200, the body that provided funding for “teal” and some other independent candidates who promoted action on climate change, integrity and women’s issues, had great success at the federal election. But will community candidates become a big force in November’s Victorian poll and the March NSW election?
The Death of Beloved Queen Elizabeth II Sparks Wall-to-Wall Coverage on Broadcasters Around The World
Outside of Britain, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has rocked broadcasters’s programming around the world who paid tribute to the beloved monarch’s legacy and disrupted their usual programming schedules within minutes after the news broke. “Whenever something of that massive scale happens, whether it’s a death, a natural disaster, a declaration of war or an attack, news takes priority over all programming,” said Aline Pivot, head of news at TF1, France’s leading commercial channel. Pivot said the news department started to get its dedicated coverage ready since Thursday morning when the BBC reported that the Queen had been placed under...
Calm adviser to prime ministers in times of crisis
The Queen never faced a major constitutional crisis to match that sparked by Edward VIII’s abdication, but she did have her fair share of difficulties.Her reign spanned many British governments under 15 prime ministers and dozens more in the Commonwealth.She received weekly briefings from the prime minister of the day and dozens of Government documents passed across her desk every week for formal approval.Her political experience, in itself, is far greater than any member of the present Government or Opposition. She is the best-informed person on national and international matters and personalities in the worldSir Robert Rhodes James in 1993As...
Black Harvard Grad Kwasi Kwarteng Appointed Britain’s First Black Finance Manager
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed Harvard University graduate Kwasi Kwarteng Britain’s new and first Black Finance Minister. The Ghana Business News (GBN) reports that Kwarteng, 47, is the first Black man to be appointed as the Chancellor of the Exchequer and will be responsible for handling a Britain economy that is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest inflation rate in four decades, and an energy crisis due to the Ukraine-Russia war.
Tory chair Ben Elliot resigns after Liz Truss announced as leader
Ben Elliot has resigned as co-chair of the Conservative party, hours after the announcement of Liz Truss as the party’s new leader. Elliot, the nephew of the Duchess of Cornwall, was credited with “supercharging” donations to the party, especially before the 2019 election. In a statement to...
Liz Truss’s justice secretary urged to meet striking criminal barristers
CBA chair called on Dominic Raab’s replacement to hold talks in attempt to resolve 22-week-long industrial action
CoinTelegraph
Liz Truss, who said UK 'should welcome cryptocurrencies' will be the next prime minister
After a race for the leadership of the Conservative Party, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development affairs Liz Truss defeated former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and will be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom. Boris Johnson, who served as the prime minister since 2019,...
A word to the UK’s new culture secretary: Nadine Dorries was a toxic disaster. Do better
Congratulations on your appointment as culture, media and sport secretary, which should be one of the best jobs in cabinet but which has become a bit of a joke. And not in a funny way, but in the way that the title of “culture and information” minister in Afghanistan makes people grimace.
