The Queen never faced a major constitutional crisis to match that sparked by Edward VIII’s abdication, but she did have her fair share of difficulties.Her reign spanned many British governments under 15 prime ministers and dozens more in the Commonwealth.She received weekly briefings from the prime minister of the day and dozens of Government documents passed across her desk every week for formal approval.Her political experience, in itself, is far greater than any member of the present Government or Opposition. She is the best-informed person on national and international matters and personalities in the worldSir Robert Rhodes James in 1993As...

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO