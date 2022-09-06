Read full article on original website
Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
International Business Times
Russian Army Suffered 'Complete Failure', 'Chaotically Retreated' After Successful Ukraine Counteroffensive
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully launched a counteroffensive in several regions of the country, forcing members of the Russian army to retreat from their positions. Russian soldiers advancing in the directions of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Vesele in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were forced to pull back...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
North Korea's 'KN-25' Compared to American HIMARS Used in Ukraine
New U.S. intelligence indicates Russia might be purchasing weapons from North Korea amid its struggles in Ukraine.
Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine
Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
How does Russia's war with Ukraine end
Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine
A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle
Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
'Total Mess Here'—Russian Soldier Reveals Kherson Chaos in Intercepted Call
The soldier reportedly said in the intercepted call that all bridges in the Kherson region have been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
Ukraine has struck more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS - U.S. top general
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck over 400 Russian targets with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday.
Ukrainians Sank Russian Ship Week After U.S. Training on Missile Launcher
Dr. William LaPlante, U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, reportedly said that the training took place over Memorial Day weekend.
Russia Gives Clearest Indication Yet That Kherson Defense is Not Going Well
Citing a "security situation" in Kherson, a Kremlin-installed leader said a planned referendum on joining Russia has been "paused."
Russia is trying to sell other countries the new 'cutting-edge' tank that Moscow itself apparently doesn't really want to buy
Russia's state-run arms maker is marketing the new T-14 Armata tank for export. The T-14 is considered highly advanced, with features said to match or exceed those of NATO's tanks. But Moscow has reduced its own purchases of Armatas, raising doubt about its ability to build them. Russia wants other...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Ex-Russian MP claims Russian partisans responsible for Moscow car bomb
Speaking in Kyiv, Ilya Ponomarev alleges bomb that killed daughter of Putin ally was work of underground group
