ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russian World#Belarus#Kherson#Olyne#Russians#Ukrainians
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NBC News

How does Russia's war with Ukraine end

Only a few months after the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Gen. David Petraeus asked a journalist, “Tell me how this ends.” As the war between Russia and Ukraine passes its sixth month, this question feels timely once again. On Monday, Russia’s FSB security agency claimed that Ukraine’s secret services had orchestrated a shocking car bomb that killed the daughter of a close Putin ally, war booster and Russian ultranationalist over the weekend. This claim, made without evidence, could well be a ploy for Russian escalation.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy