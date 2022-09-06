Read full article on original website
News On 6
Larger Impact: Prescriptions No Longer Needs For Hearing Aids
In August, the FDA issued a new rule that allows some people to buy hearing aids without a prescription, and a company based right here in Tulsa is playing a big role in making it happen. Charley Feeley is the President of the Oklahoma Hearing Aid Dispensary Association and the...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa To Give Local Nonprofits $7 Million In COVID Relief Money
The City of Tulsa announced it has $7 million in COVID relief grant money to give to local nonprofits. The city already gave out more than $6 million to nonprofits last year. That money was split up among 70 nonprofits across Tulsa, helping organizations that address things like healthcare, housing and education.
News On 6
Traveling Exhibit At Tulsa Air & Space Museum Highlights Legacy Of The Tuskegee Airmen
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is hosting a special traveling exhibit highlighting heroes of World War II this week. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details on the interactive experience.
News On 6
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Labor Day Shooting In Tahlequah; High School Shifts To Distance Learning
One person is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting in Tahlequah on Labor Day. FBI investigators say they have one minor and one adult detained in connection with the shooting. One of the injured victims was treated at the hospital and released, while the other remains in an unknown condition, according to authorities. The FBI is working in conjunction with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on the case because the people involved are tribal citizens.
News On 6
Thieves Steal Trailer From Jenks Man For 2nd Time In 5 Years
Law enforcement in Oklahoma said trailer thefts have reached epidemic levels. And a Jenks man agrees. He had a trailer stolen five years ago and again last week. He said the most recent trailer stolen from him was owned for less than 30 minutes. Bob Archer bought a new trailer...
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled After 75-Year-Old Woman Located
--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Patsy Stone by the Tulsa Police Department. Police said she was last seen wearing a brown blouse just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning near 9607 S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Stone drives a red 2017 Chevy Cruze with Oklahoma license plate...
News On 6
Renovation Costs Stalling Transformation Of Bartlesville Church Into Convention Center
A plan to repurpose an old church in downtown Bartlesville has hit a financial road block. First Christian Church closed its doors in April and gave the building to the city, but the plan to turn it into a convention center is far too expensive. "We wanted to retain some...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Suspected Road Rage Shooting
Prosecutors charged a 22 year-old Tulsa man with first degree murder after police said he shot a woman to death in a road rage incident. Police said Julian Zavaleta got mad at the victim last month and followed her into an AutoZone parking lot, where he shot her before driving off.
News On 6
36 Degrees North To Renovate Warehouse In The Tulsa Arts District
36 Degrees North is renovating a warehouse in the Tulsa Arts District. This space, located along North Cheyenne, has been vacant for more than 20 years and once housed the Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company. The two-year project will offer co-working space, private offices and more for local innovators and...
News On 6
Owasso Rams, Broken Arrow Tigers Set To Square Off In Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl
TULSA, Okla. - The Owasso Rams and Broken Arrow Tigers are gearing up to face off this Friday in the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl. It's part of a multi-year agreement to rebrand the rivalry football game for a good cause. Ben Leslie with theFolds of Honor and Jim Glover Dodge Vice President, Jared Glover joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the big game and the new mission around it. For ticket information CLICK HERE.
News On 6
Suspect Accused Of Making Explosive Has Felony Charges Dropped
A Payne County man accused of manufacturing an explosive in his home has had felony charges dismissed. Last month, an anonymous tip led the Payne County Sheriff's Office to a home near Perkins where 19-year-old Cade Wells lived. Wells was charged last month after deputies found explosive materials and devices...
News On 6
Jenks, Union Rivalry Heats Up With Banners Highlighting QB Transfer
The trash talk is starting ahead of Friday night's backyard bowl between Jenks and Union. Union students hung up banners inside the high school poking fun at the Trojans because Jenks transfer Shaker Reisig is now the RedHawks' starting quarterback. Reisig was undefeated as the Jenks starting QB, leading the team to a state title. He's now 2-0 at Union.
News On 6
2 Taken To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bixby Near Elementary School
Authorities were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in Bixby that closed S. Harvard Ave. in all directions Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Bixby. Three cars were involved in the crash and two people were transported to a local hospital, authorities said. The crash happened at the...
