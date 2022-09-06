Read full article on original website
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho
Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn and leave... ★ FURTHER...
Idaho TikToker Shares Brilliant Hack to Keep Property Taxes Low
Until recently, there hadn't been much as far as viral social media videos in Idaho. But now, there's a lady from Preston making hilarious videos on her TikTok account. Continue reading...
Idaho tax dollars fund Boise's drag show for kids
As a celebration of the new official religion of our country, this upcoming weekend's 2022 Boise Pride Festival has attracted many corporate and government sponsors who want to signal their fealty to the LGBTQ+ community. Local grocery chain Albertson's serves as the premier sponsor... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Southern Idaho weather forecast: Record heat for one more day, then cooler seasonal temperatures (Video)
The relentless heat that has plagued our region with record temperatures even through early September will bring us one more day of triple digit highs. Boise's record for today is 97 degrees, but today's high is expected to reach 103. The good news is that it will be the last day of such intense heat, as temperatures drop back to more seasonal ...
Biz 'Bite:' Can this Payette teacher afford to teach?
The Idaho Business Review has not taken out its Idaho Cost of Living calculator since May. For September, in recognition of the teacher shortage in Idaho, we fired it up and updated it with current mortgage interest rates. In order to keep things grounded in reality, we found a teaching...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 943 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 943 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable...
Education foundations have evolved and found their footing in Idaho
A former teacher, Cindy Bechinksi remembers groveling for money for a new set of novels for her students, and eventually just buying them herself. Over the years, she paid out of her own pocket for art supplies, math workbooks, and an innovative vocabulary program. She noticed that...
Idaho Republican Party chair denounces Boise Pride Festival, calls for defunding...
Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon is urging businesses to pull their support from Boise Pride Festival ahead of this weekend's events, writes reporter James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. Moon's statement issued Wednesday morning criticizes the festival's sponsors...
Cavener joins Regence BlueShield of Idaho
Regence BlueShield of Idaho has announced Adrean Cavener as its director of public affairs and government relations. In this key leadership role, Cavener will oversee all Idaho intergovernmental relations activities, including those with the executive branch, Legislature and Department...
New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho (Video)
#eastidahonews #bizbuzz #latterdaysaint IDAHO FALLS - Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride's dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that's suitable for a temple wedding. Since 2012, a New York woman ...
Washington State Superintendent calls on lawmakers to provide free school meals to all students (Video)
Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is proposing to provide school meals at no cost to all Washington students. Thursday's announcement would fill in the gaps left when a federal waiver program went away. "This is very straightforward. We are asking the legislature to have Washington state feed all children, part of basic education," said Chris Reykdal, WA state superintendent. The ...
Gov. Inslee announces end to all COVID Emergency Orders (Video)
Gov. Jay Inslee will end all remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and the state of emergency by the end of October. Nearly three-quarters of the governor's 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end on Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders will be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency. "We've come a long ...
