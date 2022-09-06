ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Watch Tulsa Coach Philip Montgomery Press Conference

TULSA, Okla. –– Fans can watch Tulsa Golden Hurricane Head Coach Philip Montgomery's Press Conference previewing this Saturday's home opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies by clicking HERE. Tulsa is coming off an overtime loss at Wyoming. 40-37, while NIU comes into the contest 1-0 after a season-opening...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Monfort Receives No. 102 ITA Preseason Ranking

Tempe, Ariz. — Laia Conde Monfort of The University of Tulsa women's tennis team was ranked 102 out of the nation's top 125 singles players in the fall preseason rankings announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tuesday. This is the second time the senior from Castelló, Spain, has received...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Religion and Republicans, Tulsa homelessness and State Film Office

Poll shows majority of Oklahoma Republicans support religious candidates. (NewsOK) Lawmakers plan to study Oklahoma’s Tax System. (Journal Record) Oklahoma’s criminal justice system endures another shift. (KOSU) Leaky pipes cause disruptions for water customers around Lake Eufaula. (KOSU) Homelessness advocates call on Tulsa to do more. (Tulsa World)
TULSA, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Tulsa's Gathering Place is a gem for the city (and the rest of Oklahoma)

A space intended to connect people from all across Tulsa—and the state—Gathering Place inspires joy, wonder, exploration, and more. A preschool-aged girl leaps out of her swing, makes her mouth into a giant O, and toddles quickly down the wavy wooden pathway in Fairyland Forest as her mother calls after her.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Farm Family Of The Year

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Thorne Ranch was established in Mayes County in 1963, when the Thorne family purchased 1,500 acre ranch three miles northeast of Adair, OK. Primarily purchased for summer grazing for stocker feeder cattle, they kept a fulltime employee, Pat Spaulding for twenty years. Albert (Abbie) grew up on the family ranch roping and doctoring calves near Canadian Texas and graduated from Texas Tech with a Ag Ed Degree. Abbie was back and forth between Thorne Ranch in Texas and Oklahoma until 1983, when he moved permanently to Oklahoma. He continued raising stocker feeder steers that were shipped to feedlots in the Panhandle of Texas. They kept around 5,000 head on feed.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Tulsa Charter School to be counter-cultural -- by touting Western Civilization

Nathan Phelps has never been someone who aggressively pushes against the grain. But he said that’s changed since he began working in 2019 to launch Oklahoma’s first classical charter school. “I’ve never had long hair. I’ve never had a tattoo,” Phelps said. “I’ve never been considered countercultural —...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Distracted driver crashes into Tulsa police cruiser

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer went to the hospital with minor injuries after a distracted driver crashed into his police car in downtown Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said the driver of a white Cadillac ran a red light and hit the police cruiser around 1:45 a.m. at West 6th Street and South Denver Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for south Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — Patsy Stone, who is in her mid-70s was last seen on Sept. 6 in the mid-morning hours near South Memorial Drive and East 101st Street. Stone is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse. It is unknown what color her trousers were.
TULSA, OK
Developing Lafayette

QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
LOUISIANA STATE

