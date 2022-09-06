Read full article on original website
Tulsa Women’s Soccer Team Hosts Oklahoma This Thursday; Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday
The Tulsa women's soccer team will play host to Oklahoma on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. TU will then host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday beginning at 1 pm. Tickets are $5 general admission and can be purchased at the north ticket gate, online...
Watch Tulsa Coach Philip Montgomery Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– Fans can watch Tulsa Golden Hurricane Head Coach Philip Montgomery's Press Conference previewing this Saturday's home opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies by clicking HERE. Tulsa is coming off an overtime loss at Wyoming. 40-37, while NIU comes into the contest 1-0 after a season-opening...
Monfort Receives No. 102 ITA Preseason Ranking
Tempe, Ariz. — Laia Conde Monfort of The University of Tulsa women's tennis team was ranked 102 out of the nation's top 125 singles players in the fall preseason rankings announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tuesday. This is the second time the senior from Castelló, Spain, has received...
Oklahoma Opponent Kent State Getting $5.2 Million for Guarantee Games This Year
Coach Sean Lewis said staying the week in Tulsa helps competitively and will provide an historical "life experience" for the Golden Flashes players.
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant: Ike's Chili celebrating 114th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, believed to be Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, is celebrating its 114th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration at their location on Route 66 in Tulsa will be serving up $1.14 Coneys and $1.14 drinks along with cake and a charity raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Owasso High School Girls’ Softball player gets up to play after tragedy
OWASSO, Okla. — Addi Drummond is part of a remarkable story that involves not just what she did but what those in her softball community did for her. Last week, a head-on collision in Osage County took the lives of her grandparents, Joe and Priscilla Drummond, as they were on the way to her softball game in St. Louis.
Former Tulsa Tennis Star Marcelo Arevalo Advances to the Doubles Semifinal at the US Open
Queens, N.Y. — Former University of Tulsa tennis standout Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and teammate Jean-Julien Rojer (Netherlands) will play in the doubles semifinals of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens on Thursday. Arevalo and Rojer will face Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands)...
Oklahoma Moves Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll
The Sooners jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 in the second edition of the Associate Press' Top 25.
Freshman forward Jalen Montonati lands his first offer from his father's alma-mater
During the month of July, Mike Boynton was spotted watching local high-level freshman prospect Jalen Montonati compete with his Team Griffin travel team. Today, Boynton made it apparent that he was sold on what he saw and extended Montonati his first Division I offer. "It was funny because we were...
Headlines: Religion and Republicans, Tulsa homelessness and State Film Office
Poll shows majority of Oklahoma Republicans support religious candidates. (NewsOK) Lawmakers plan to study Oklahoma’s Tax System. (Journal Record) Oklahoma’s criminal justice system endures another shift. (KOSU) Leaky pipes cause disruptions for water customers around Lake Eufaula. (KOSU) Homelessness advocates call on Tulsa to do more. (Tulsa World)
Tulsa's Gathering Place is a gem for the city (and the rest of Oklahoma)
A space intended to connect people from all across Tulsa—and the state—Gathering Place inspires joy, wonder, exploration, and more. A preschool-aged girl leaps out of her swing, makes her mouth into a giant O, and toddles quickly down the wavy wooden pathway in Fairyland Forest as her mother calls after her.
Farm Family Of The Year
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Thorne Ranch was established in Mayes County in 1963, when the Thorne family purchased 1,500 acre ranch three miles northeast of Adair, OK. Primarily purchased for summer grazing for stocker feeder cattle, they kept a fulltime employee, Pat Spaulding for twenty years. Albert (Abbie) grew up on the family ranch roping and doctoring calves near Canadian Texas and graduated from Texas Tech with a Ag Ed Degree. Abbie was back and forth between Thorne Ranch in Texas and Oklahoma until 1983, when he moved permanently to Oklahoma. He continued raising stocker feeder steers that were shipped to feedlots in the Panhandle of Texas. They kept around 5,000 head on feed.
Tulsa Charter School to be counter-cultural -- by touting Western Civilization
Nathan Phelps has never been someone who aggressively pushes against the grain. But he said that’s changed since he began working in 2019 to launch Oklahoma’s first classical charter school. “I’ve never had long hair. I’ve never had a tattoo,” Phelps said. “I’ve never been considered countercultural —...
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
Distracted driver crashes into Tulsa police cruiser
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer went to the hospital with minor injuries after a distracted driver crashed into his police car in downtown Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said the driver of a white Cadillac ran a red light and hit the police cruiser around 1:45 a.m. at West 6th Street and South Denver Avenue.
PGA asks city officials to cover $100K in security fees from Tulsa police after championship
The PGA of America is asking city officials to cover part of a $225,000 bill from the Tulsa Police Department after the national golf tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in May. Tulsa city councilors met last Wednesday to decide whether or not to waive $100,000 in security fees.
'Days of our Lives' moving, KJRH announces new fall lineup
Beginning Monday, September 12th NBC has chosen to move Days of our Lives exclusively to their streaming service Peacock.
Silver Alert issued for south Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — Patsy Stone, who is in her mid-70s was last seen on Sept. 6 in the mid-morning hours near South Memorial Drive and East 101st Street. Stone is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse. It is unknown what color her trousers were.
QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
