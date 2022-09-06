The Prospect Fire in North Latah County grew by 50 acres on Monday. The fire continues to burn out of control near Prospect and Meadow Creeks about 8 miles North of Harvard just South of the county line. The blaze is burning slash on private timberland. Planes dropped water and retardant on the flames Monday keeping the fire from reaching U.S. Forest Service ground on the Northern edge. Dozer operators have completed a heavy equipment line along the fire’s Western flank. Firefighters tracked down and extinguished spot fires on Monday that were sparked by embers blown by gusty winds. The blaze is burning down the Prospect Creek Drainage toward the burn scar of the 2019 Prospect Fire.

