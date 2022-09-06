Read full article on original website
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
N. Spokane house fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials
SPOKANE, Wash. – No one was injured in an early morning house fire in North Spokane. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the home on Walnut St and Everett after a caller reported seeing an adult and child evacuating. People inside were first alerted when a front window broke from an exterior fire. A smoke detector was also activated when...
Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes
Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency
DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Crews contain fire on Fender Road in Colbert
COLBERT, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews on scene of the fire burning in Colbert said 4-5 acres were burned but the area is now contained. Air support was originally on scene, but was sent away once ground crews got a handle on the fire. Right...
Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Fairchild Air Force Base's fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there's no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to a fire near...
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive lane changes lead to confusion for drivers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The driver...
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
Prospect Fire In North Latah County Grows To 250 Acres
The Prospect Fire in North Latah County grew by 50 acres on Monday. The fire continues to burn out of control near Prospect and Meadow Creeks about 8 miles North of Harvard just South of the county line. The blaze is burning slash on private timberland. Planes dropped water and retardant on the flames Monday keeping the fire from reaching U.S. Forest Service ground on the Northern edge. Dozer operators have completed a heavy equipment line along the fire’s Western flank. Firefighters tracked down and extinguished spot fires on Monday that were sparked by embers blown by gusty winds. The blaze is burning down the Prospect Creek Drainage toward the burn scar of the 2019 Prospect Fire.
‘It’s stressful’: Parents and students in Spokane face confusion over school bus system
SPOKANE, Wash.– Students in Spokane return to class this week. Some families are still confused by the school bus system. “It’s stressful,” said Marisa Caru, a parent who sends her kid to Salk Middle School. “Stressful for parents and stressful for kiddo.”. It was a day...
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
Crews battle to bring fires under control
SANDPOINT — Despite helicopters making water drops, which helped slow the spread on Kootenai River Complex, associated fires have burned almost 11,000 acres. Crews are conducing structure assessments to reinforce protection on private property on the Westside Road. In addition, Work has also begun to prepare old forest rounds to prepare a check line to slow the fire's spread.
Three juveniles charged in park fires
Coeur d'Alene police on Thursday credited citizens for helping track down three male juveniles in connection to fires at Bluegrass Park earlier this summer. All three have been charged with third-degree arson, according to a press release. A pair of July 29 fires caused an estimated several hundred dollars in...
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
