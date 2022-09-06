ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Vandalism in city parks increases in CDA

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Vandalism in city parks has reached an all-time high in Coeur d’Alene, meanwhile, city park staffing has reached an all-time low. This has been happening all season long and Coeur d’Alene City Parks Director Bill Greenwood is getting tired of it. “My staff...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Sturgeon and Twin Lakes

Could monstrous sturgeon have once lazed in the waters of Twin Lakes?. It seems so. Around 1900, these enormous creatures of the rivers were found in Fish Lake according to reports of citizens from Rathdrum and Spokane. But how did they get into such a small lake?. About 1894, a...
RATHDRUM, ID
KHQ Right Now

Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency

DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
DEER PARK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews contain fire on Fender Road in Colbert

COLBERT, Wash. - The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews on scene of the fire burning in Colbert said 4-5 acres were burned but the area is now contained. Air support was originally on scene, but was sent away once ground crews got a handle on the fire. Right...
COLBERT, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to 10-acre fire on Fairchild Air Force Base

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Fairchild Air Force Base's fire department, the fire burning within the exterior fence of the base is 10 acres. Right now, there's no risk to life or property. Last Updated: Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. Fire crews are responding to a fire near...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KREM2

Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Cases of vandalism and graffiti are on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. City Parks Director Bill Greenwood said the city has had at least 50 instances of damage to city property this year. "According to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Prospect Fire In North Latah County Grows To 250 Acres

The Prospect Fire in North Latah County grew by 50 acres on Monday. The fire continues to burn out of control near Prospect and Meadow Creeks about 8 miles North of Harvard just South of the county line. The blaze is burning slash on private timberland. Planes dropped water and retardant on the flames Monday keeping the fire from reaching U.S. Forest Service ground on the Northern edge. Dozer operators have completed a heavy equipment line along the fire’s Western flank. Firefighters tracked down and extinguished spot fires on Monday that were sparked by embers blown by gusty winds. The blaze is burning down the Prospect Creek Drainage toward the burn scar of the 2019 Prospect Fire.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Crews battle to bring fires under control

SANDPOINT — Despite helicopters making water drops, which helped slow the spread on Kootenai River Complex, associated fires have burned almost 11,000 acres. Crews are conducing structure assessments to reinforce protection on private property on the Westside Road. In addition, Work has also begun to prepare old forest rounds to prepare a check line to slow the fire's spread.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Three juveniles charged in park fires

Coeur d'Alene police on Thursday credited citizens for helping track down three male juveniles in connection to fires at Bluegrass Park earlier this summer. All three have been charged with third-degree arson, according to a press release. A pair of July 29 fires caused an estimated several hundred dollars in...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...

