After a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers, investigators focused on law enforcement's long delay in intervening. The school police chief was fired, and the city's acting police chief was suspended. But a new investigative report finds state troopers actually outnumbered local responders 2 to 1. And the Department of Public Service, which had dozens of its officers on the scene, controlled the flow of information to deflect responsibility for what happened. Steve Inskeep asked journalist Lomi Kriel of the ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Unit about the reporting.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO