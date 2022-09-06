Read full article on original website
NPR
California public health official on staying safe during scorching heatwave
California is still in the midst of what may be the worst heat wave in the state's history. And that poses huge health risks. In the U.S., extreme heat is the most deadly weather-related disaster. Dr. Tomas Aragon is director of the California Department of Public Health. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
A hacker bought a voting machine on eBay. Michigan officials are now investigating
Harri Hursti has bought about 200 used voting machines without incident, but the one he purchased on eBay last month is now the subject of a state investigation, with Michigan officials determined to find out how the device ended up for sale online. "We are actively working with law enforcement...
NPR
West Virginians divided over natural gas pipeline despite Manchin's support
GREENVILLE, W.Va. — The Mountain Valley Pipeline exists as a 303-mile-long chain with hundreds of missing links. Without all of its federal permits, the natural gas project cannot cross Jefferson National Forest or many of the streams and wetlands in its proposed path from West Virginia to North Carolina.
NPR
Colorado farmers vs. the sawfly; Stuffed animals delivered to Uvalde students
As if drought in the Western part of the country wasn't enough, Colorado farmers are also up against sawflies, pesky insects with a knack for obliterating crops. Farmers are trying to stay ahead of the curve and tamp down the impact of these bugs. KUNC's Rae Soloman reports. And, as...
NPR
Meet South Dakota's new corn-bassador, a boy who recently found out that corn is real
Everything changed for 7-year-old Tariq when he slapped some butter on an ear of corn. He knew it tasted good, but butter made it better. His passion for produce landed him a sweet gig last Saturday as South Dakota's official Corn-bassador. Some people might see corn as just a starchy...
NPR
Some Wyoming Republicans want to limit the secretary of state after Trump's pick wins
The GOP nominee running unopposed to be the next secretary of state in Wyoming is drawing concerns from some in his own party. The candidate in question is an election denier, and that has prompted some Republican lawmakers to make a surprising move. Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck reports. BOB...
NPR
Texas State Police downplay their role in Uvalde shooting failures, report says
After a gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 19 children and two teachers, investigators focused on law enforcement's long delay in intervening. The school police chief was fired, and the city's acting police chief was suspended. But a new investigative report finds state troopers actually outnumbered local responders 2 to 1. And the Department of Public Service, which had dozens of its officers on the scene, controlled the flow of information to deflect responsibility for what happened. Steve Inskeep asked journalist Lomi Kriel of the ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Unit about the reporting.
