June Austie Spearman — UPDATED
June A. Spearman, 90, Warsaw, previously a longtime resident of the Dewart Lake area, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Majestic Care Southwest. She was born June 30, 1932. She married Robert “Bob” Spearman on March 8, 1953; he survives. She is also survived by five children. Titus...
Larry Yoder
Larry Yoder, 86, Syracuse, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Syracuse. He was born on March 14, 1936. He is survived by his significant other, Janie Leach, Syracuse; three daughters, Heather (Doug) Fiandt, Warsaw, Kacy (John) Hopper, Logansport and Jessica (Mike) Barger, Syracuse; one son, Joe (Kate) Leach, Leesburg; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Carol Fisher
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
Carl V. Enyart
Carl V. Enyart, 91, South Bend, formerly of Rochester, died at 4:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Raclin House, Mishawaka. He married Patty; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Michael Paul (Katherine) Enyart, Austin, Texas, Kent Allen Enyart, South Bend and Susan Elaine (Ken) Enyart Kish, Lafayette; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister Norma Jean (Dale) Becker, Rochester.
Virginia Duffey Enman
Virginia Duffey Enman, 79, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born Nov. 3, 1942. She married Raymond T. Enman on Oct. 31, 1970; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three siblings, Kathleen Alspaugh,...
Eugene Ousley — UPDATED
Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947, in Dock, Ky., to George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He attended high school in Prestonsburg, Ky., and lived most of his adult life...
James D. Holbrook — PENDING
James D. Holbrook, 78, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Joseph E. Molnar — UPDATED
Joseph E. Molnar, 71, Plymouth, died at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Memorial Hospital. Joseph was born July 26, 1951. Joseph is survived by his wife, Darlene (Swears); sons, Joseph (Corrinna) Molnar and Jeffery (Rachel Adamson) Molnar; two grandchildren; sisters, Rose (Al) Lindsey, Julie (Danny) Napier and Joann Molnar; and brothers, Bill (Diane) Molnar and Bob (Nancy) Molnar.
Gale ‘Deane’ Fisher
Gale “Deane” Fisher, 91, lifelong resident of Plymouth, died Sept. 6, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. He was born April 29, 1931. Gale married Nancy Ebersole on Dec. 11, 1955; she survives. Gale is survived by his children, Karen Patton, Virginia Beach, Va., Audrey Fisher, Plymouth and...
Judy Alfano — UPDATED
Judith T. Alfano, known to most as “Judy,” 83, Warsaw, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. She was at home in Warsaw, surrounded by the family she loved dearly. Born March 3, 1939, Judy was the daughter of the late Lloyd W. Williams and the late Wava D. (Tyler) Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Goshen High School and a 1959 graduate of Western Michigan University. On Aug. 22, 1959, Judy was married to Stuart J. Alfano. Stuart and Judy shared more than 43 years together before Stuart’s passing in February 2003.
Arnold Horn
Arnold Lloyd Horn, 92, Rochester, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Arnold was born Sept. 17, 1929. Arnold and Kay were married on Dec. 27, 1959; she survives. They have two loving daughters and sons-in-law, Kristy (Ian) Sheeler and Beth (Myron) Cohagan; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his sister, Wilma Jean Stamberger, Rochester.
Stanford E. Peachey
Stanford E. Peachey, 62, Syracuse, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. He was born Sept. 23, 1959. He is survived by a daughter, Rena Peachey, Syracuse; a son, Shawn Kitson, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; five “bonus” grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda (Jack) Watson, Bristol and Sally (Greg) Carpenter, Goshen; and a brother, Doug Peachey, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Gladys Marie Yoder
Gladys Marie Yoder, 92, Wakarusa, died Sept. 7, 2022. She was born Dec. 17, 1929. On June 6, 1948, she married Maurice O. Yoder; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Stan) Kulp, Elkhart, Steven (Sherry) Yoder, South Bend, Susan (Dr. Mark) Klaassen, Syracuse and Bradley (Cheryl) Yoder, Nappanee; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a sister, Helen Bontrager, Wakarusa.
Virginia Marie Good
Virginia Marie Good, 88, formerly of Etna Green, died at 7:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Paddock Springs Health Care, Warsaw. Virginia was born July 8, 1934. On Aug. 13, 1955, she married Ernest Good; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Ernest Calvin (Terrie) Good Jr....
Scott Hoppas
Scott Hoppas, 55, Syracuse, died Aug. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 31, 1966. He is survived by his three daughters, Britny, Jena and Shay; six grandchildren; his father, Bob; and his brother, Dale (Deanna) Hoppas. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of...
Mark DeWayne Sprong — UPDATED
Mark DeWayne Sprong, 63, Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born April 2, 1959, in Warsaw, to Ralph and Evelyn Curtis Sprong. On Nov. 25, 1988, he married Deborah Ann McAuliffe, who survives. Mark graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School...
Gary W. Gray Sr.
Gary W. Gray Sr., 68, Rochester, died at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital of Indianapolis. Gary was born Jan. 4, 1954, in Wabash, to Toby and Susie (Lester) Miller. He was then raised by Robert and Norma (Miller) Gray. He married on July 20, in Louisville, Ky., to Carolyn J. Ramsey; she survives.
Linda Kay Seeders
Linda Kay Seeders, 63, Plymouth, died Sept. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Feb. 26, 1959. She married Terry Seeders on Oct. 31, 1980; he preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her children, Cory (Rachel) Seeders, Plymouth, Jack Seeders, Knox and Mark...
