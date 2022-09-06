Judith T. Alfano, known to most as “Judy,” 83, Warsaw, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. She was at home in Warsaw, surrounded by the family she loved dearly. Born March 3, 1939, Judy was the daughter of the late Lloyd W. Williams and the late Wava D. (Tyler) Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Goshen High School and a 1959 graduate of Western Michigan University. On Aug. 22, 1959, Judy was married to Stuart J. Alfano. Stuart and Judy shared more than 43 years together before Stuart’s passing in February 2003.

