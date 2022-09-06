ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierceton, IN

inkfreenews.com

June Austie Spearman — UPDATED

June A. Spearman, 90, Warsaw, previously a longtime resident of the Dewart Lake area, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Majestic Care Southwest. She was born June 30, 1932. She married Robert “Bob” Spearman on March 8, 1953; he survives. She is also survived by five children. Titus...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Yoder

Larry Yoder, 86, Syracuse, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Syracuse. He was born on March 14, 1936. He is survived by his significant other, Janie Leach, Syracuse; three daughters, Heather (Doug) Fiandt, Warsaw, Kacy (John) Hopper, Logansport and Jessica (Mike) Barger, Syracuse; one son, Joe (Kate) Leach, Leesburg; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carol Fisher

Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carl V. Enyart

Carl V. Enyart, 91, South Bend, formerly of Rochester, died at 4:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the Raclin House, Mishawaka. He married Patty; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Michael Paul (Katherine) Enyart, Austin, Texas, Kent Allen Enyart, South Bend and Susan Elaine (Ken) Enyart Kish, Lafayette; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister Norma Jean (Dale) Becker, Rochester.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Virginia Duffey Enman

Virginia Duffey Enman, 79, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born Nov. 3, 1942. She married Raymond T. Enman on Oct. 31, 1970; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three siblings, Kathleen Alspaugh,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Matt Anglin, $341.72. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Josh Baker, $322.62. Thomas H. Barker, $202.33. Sabrina Maldonado, $1,141.02. Maria Perez Nunez, $487.22. Karen Ponder, $671.36. Mark T. Simmons,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Eugene Ousley — UPDATED

Eugene “Gene” Ousley, 75, Pierceton, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home in Pierceton. He was born March 24, 1947, in Dock, Ky., to George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He attended high school in Prestonsburg, Ky., and lived most of his adult life...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

James D. Holbrook — PENDING

James D. Holbrook, 78, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Joseph E. Molnar — UPDATED

Joseph E. Molnar, 71, Plymouth, died at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Memorial Hospital. Joseph was born July 26, 1951. Joseph is survived by his wife, Darlene (Swears); sons, Joseph (Corrinna) Molnar and Jeffery (Rachel Adamson) Molnar; two grandchildren; sisters, Rose (Al) Lindsey, Julie (Danny) Napier and Joann Molnar; and brothers, Bill (Diane) Molnar and Bob (Nancy) Molnar.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gale ‘Deane’ Fisher

Gale “Deane” Fisher, 91, lifelong resident of Plymouth, died Sept. 6, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. He was born April 29, 1931. Gale married Nancy Ebersole on Dec. 11, 1955; she survives. Gale is survived by his children, Karen Patton, Virginia Beach, Va., Audrey Fisher, Plymouth and...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Judy Alfano — UPDATED

Judith T. Alfano, known to most as “Judy,” 83, Warsaw, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. She was at home in Warsaw, surrounded by the family she loved dearly. Born March 3, 1939, Judy was the daughter of the late Lloyd W. Williams and the late Wava D. (Tyler) Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Goshen High School and a 1959 graduate of Western Michigan University. On Aug. 22, 1959, Judy was married to Stuart J. Alfano. Stuart and Judy shared more than 43 years together before Stuart’s passing in February 2003.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Arnold Horn

Arnold Lloyd Horn, 92, Rochester, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Arnold was born Sept. 17, 1929. Arnold and Kay were married on Dec. 27, 1959; she survives. They have two loving daughters and sons-in-law, Kristy (Ian) Sheeler and Beth (Myron) Cohagan; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and his sister, Wilma Jean Stamberger, Rochester.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Stanford E. Peachey

Stanford E. Peachey, 62, Syracuse, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. He was born Sept. 23, 1959. He is survived by a daughter, Rena Peachey, Syracuse; a son, Shawn Kitson, Syracuse; seven grandchildren; five “bonus” grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Brenda (Jack) Watson, Bristol and Sally (Greg) Carpenter, Goshen; and a brother, Doug Peachey, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gladys Marie Yoder

Gladys Marie Yoder, 92, Wakarusa, died Sept. 7, 2022. She was born Dec. 17, 1929. On June 6, 1948, she married Maurice O. Yoder; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Stan) Kulp, Elkhart, Steven (Sherry) Yoder, South Bend, Susan (Dr. Mark) Klaassen, Syracuse and Bradley (Cheryl) Yoder, Nappanee; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a sister, Helen Bontrager, Wakarusa.
WAKARUSA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Virginia Marie Good

Virginia Marie Good, 88, formerly of Etna Green, died at 7:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Paddock Springs Health Care, Warsaw. Virginia was born July 8, 1934. On Aug. 13, 1955, she married Ernest Good; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Ernest Calvin (Terrie) Good Jr....
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Three Arrested After Multiple Auto Thefts In Kosciusko County

WARSAW — Three people were recently arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Kosciusko County. Micheal Anthony Hubbard, 22, Mishawaka, is charged with corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; criminal organization activity, auto theft, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Scott Hoppas

Scott Hoppas, 55, Syracuse, died Aug. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 31, 1966. He is survived by his three daughters, Britny, Jena and Shay; six grandchildren; his father, Bob; and his brother, Dale (Deanna) Hoppas. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of...
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mark DeWayne Sprong — UPDATED

Mark DeWayne Sprong, 63, Leesburg, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born April 2, 1959, in Warsaw, to Ralph and Evelyn Curtis Sprong. On Nov. 25, 1988, he married Deborah Ann McAuliffe, who survives. Mark graduated from Tippecanoe Valley High School...
LEESBURG, IN
inkfreenews.com

Gary W. Gray Sr.

Gary W. Gray Sr., 68, Rochester, died at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital of Indianapolis. Gary was born Jan. 4, 1954, in Wabash, to Toby and Susie (Lester) Miller. He was then raised by Robert and Norma (Miller) Gray. He married on July 20, in Louisville, Ky., to Carolyn J. Ramsey; she survives.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Linda Kay Seeders

Linda Kay Seeders, 63, Plymouth, died Sept. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Feb. 26, 1959. She married Terry Seeders on Oct. 31, 1980; he preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her children, Cory (Rachel) Seeders, Plymouth, Jack Seeders, Knox and Mark...
PLYMOUTH, IN

