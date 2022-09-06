Quit registering illegals to vote and telling how to fill out the ballot when they don't even read English......Won't vote for her anyway......I don't vote LEFT!
Um name one person that was blocked from voting, that was legally eligible to vote. Also one vote per one legal GA RESIDENT. Democrats for the past two year, want " legal" votes. Or voters have been suppressed. GA has multiple ways to vote and more day to do so. From what I see republican wants honest at the poles. no non residents voting GA, no non American citizen voting in GA 1 person 1vote.
Yep, she has nothing to offer so she can't stand on her own merit and must attack people who voted for Trump to distract from her nothing to offer Georgia platform. Hey, Nguyen, Trump is not running for Georgia Secretary of State, you are and if you want even a slim chance in GA, separate yourself from Loser Abrams and you might fare a I little better.🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Comments / 59