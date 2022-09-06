Read full article on original website
Related
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Stormy American realism, antique AI and nonsense-free Lear – the week in art
Winslow Homer’s high drama arrives in Britain, an anticolonial hero takes his rightful place on the fourth plinth and some new Warholia surfaces – all in your weekly dispatch
Comments / 0