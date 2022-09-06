Read full article on original website
Related
Local high school athlete to participate in Dream All-American Bowl
– Local football player Rudy Contreras, currently a freshman at Paso Robles High School, will be participating in the Dream All-American Bowl. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 30. He attended the Dream All-American Bowl this past June 12, in Arlington, Texas. Contreras...
SwimInfo
On Top: Santa Margarita Captures Swimming World Girls’ National High School Team Crown; Carmel is Public Champ
On Top: Santa Margarita Captures Swimming World Girls’ National High School Team Crown. For the first time, the Santa Margarita Catholic High School girls’ swim team is Swimming World’s overall high school national champion. The Eagles’ program was previously the top independent school in 2017 and 2021, but this year, Santa Margarita finished 10.5 points ahead of Carmel, the public school national champion, in the mythical rankings to earn the crown.
New Times
Nipomo searches for missing teenager
A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
On Aug. 30, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Aug. 31, Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road for driving while license suspended/etcetera. On Aug. 31, Shane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Living Full Throttle: Remembering Aviator Sherman Smoot
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Friday, Sept. 2, the aviation community lost one of its own when Sherman Smoot died in a plane accident in Kern County. Smoot was piloting his Yakovlev Yak-11, named “Czech Mate,” in preparation for the upcoming Reno Air Races, held yearly in September.
State Assembly candidate announces SLO County endorsements
Nohrden running for new district that includes three counties: San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz. – Vicki Nohrden, candidate for California Assembly District 30, recently announced that she has received additional endorsements from San Luis Obispo County leaders. Nohrden has support from community leaders and elected officials throughout the...
gopoly.com
Dunkle Sisters Capture Doubles Title at Santa Maria Open
SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Cal Poly's Peyton Dunkle and Delanie Dunkle won the women's open doubles division title at the Santa Maria Open over Labor Day weekend. The Dunkle sisters earned a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory over Kira Reuter and Amelia Honer, who are both on the UC Santa Barbara women's tennis team, in the championship match Monday afternoon.
Atascadero's A-Town Diner under new ownership, not closing for good
The popular 50s-style diner in Atascadero is not closing for good as new owners step up to keep the restaurant up and running.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Witness says Paul Flores admitted to killing Kristin Smart: ‘He was 1,000% serious’
“There was nothing alive” behind Paul Flores’ eyes when he said he murdered Kristin Smart, the Santa Maria woman said.
syvnews.com
Excessive heat warning continues through Thursday in Santa Barbara County
Northern Santa Barbara County was broiler-hot over the long Labor Day Weekend, with Santa Ynez the hotspot after reaching 108 degrees for three consecutive days, followed by another day at 104, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Temperatures peaked at 94 in Santa Maria and 91 in...
More than 6,000 customers without power in Atascadero
More than 6,000 PG&E customers lost power in Atascadero Thursday afternoon. Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m. in the evening.
More than 2,000 without power in San Luis Obispo Tuesday afternoon
An outage in San Luis Obispo has left more than 2,000 PG&E customers in the dark for the third day in a row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
What did investigators find under Ruben Flores’ deck? Expert testifies in Kristin Smart trial
A forensic specialist testified that traces of human blood were possibly found inside a trailer at defendant Ruben Flores’ property.
L.A. Weekly
Sherman Smoot Killed in Plane Accident on Minter Field Airport [Shafter, CA]
Minter Field Airport Plane Crash Left Veteran Pilot Dead. The incident happened on September 2nd, at around 10:51 a.m. near the airport. According to Kern County Fire Department, Smoot was flying a vintage WWII aircraft. However, the plane had some difficulty in takeoff, causing the plane to make a loop and crash into a field. The impact of the crash left Sherman in critical condition.
Presence of blood possibly found in trailer at Ruben Flores' home, witness says
Testimony resumed Wednesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial following the holiday weekend and an extra day off.
Atascadero police chief on leave
Atascadero’s chief of police, Robert Masterson, is on leave, the City confirmed to KSBY News on Thursday.
Fire crews work to contain growing grass fire in San Luis Obispo County
Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were responding to a 10-acre vegetation fire that broke out near Cambria on Tuesday afternoon. The post Fire crews work to contain growing grass fire in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Major Search Continues for Ventura Hiker Missing in Santa Barbara County
The search for a Ventura man reported missing after hiking Trespass Trail near Gaviota on Sunday afternoon continued into Labor Day, with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office taking the lead heading into the third day of operations. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was hiking with his girlfriend in over 110-degree...
Lifeguards on high alert as visitors pack Pismo Beach over Labor Day weekend
As extreme heat continues to blanket much of California, locals and tourists have flocked to the beaches to find some relief.
Comments / 0