San Luis Obispo County, CA

On Top: Santa Margarita Captures Swimming World Girls’ National High School Team Crown; Carmel is Public Champ

On Top: Santa Margarita Captures Swimming World Girls’ National High School Team Crown. For the first time, the Santa Margarita Catholic High School girls’ swim team is Swimming World’s overall high school national champion. The Eagles’ program was previously the top independent school in 2017 and 2021, but this year, Santa Margarita finished 10.5 points ahead of Carmel, the public school national champion, in the mythical rankings to earn the crown.
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Nipomo searches for missing teenager

A 19-year-old woman from Nipomo named Shawna Seybold has been missing for more than a week, and her family wants the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office to raise the case to an "at-risk" situation. "I had a boy tell me he saw her get on the bus by the...
NIPOMO, CA
Atascadero arrest records for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

On Aug. 30, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for failure to appear after PTA and not posting bail. On Aug. 31, Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Road for driving while license suspended/etcetera. On Aug. 31, Shane...
ATASCADERO, CA
Dunkle Sisters Capture Doubles Title at Santa Maria Open

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Cal Poly's Peyton Dunkle and Delanie Dunkle won the women's open doubles division title at the Santa Maria Open over Labor Day weekend. The Dunkle sisters earned a 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 victory over Kira Reuter and Amelia Honer, who are both on the UC Santa Barbara women's tennis team, in the championship match Monday afternoon.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Sherman Smoot Killed in Plane Accident on Minter Field Airport [Shafter, CA]

Minter Field Airport Plane Crash Left Veteran Pilot Dead. The incident happened on September 2nd, at around 10:51 a.m. near the airport. According to Kern County Fire Department, Smoot was flying a vintage WWII aircraft. However, the plane had some difficulty in takeoff, causing the plane to make a loop and crash into a field. The impact of the crash left Sherman in critical condition.
SHAFTER, CA

