The Bombers scored two goals in the first half to come away with their second win over the Indians this season. While the Bombers controlled possesion most of the first half they were unable to get past the defense for the first 32 minutes. Their first goal came off a great passing sequence which resulted in Dalton Henry (Sr) getting the ball to Broc Beier (Sr) who placed a great shot past the keeper. With the momentum their favor, the Bombers kept the pressure up to score again just 2 minutes later. The Bombers stole possesion of the ball deep in the Indians’ territory and then Adam Martinez (Sr) quickly found Henry who easily put it in the net.

MONTICELLO, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO