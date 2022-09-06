Read full article on original website
Related
rensselaercentral.com
Boys team defeats Carroll 5-0
Boys Tennis traveled to Flora, IN to take on Carroll Cougars. The Bombers came out hot serving and hitting the ball well. It all paid off in the end with the Bombers coming out on the winning side 5-0. Winning for the Bombers:. Singles:. 1. Tommy Boyles 6-2, 6-3 2....
rensselaercentral.com
Boys Soccer defeats Twin Lakes 2-0 in HC Tournament
The Bombers scored two goals in the first half to come away with their second win over the Indians this season. While the Bombers controlled possesion most of the first half they were unable to get past the defense for the first 32 minutes. Their first goal came off a great passing sequence which resulted in Dalton Henry (Sr) getting the ball to Broc Beier (Sr) who placed a great shot past the keeper. With the momentum their favor, the Bombers kept the pressure up to score again just 2 minutes later. The Bombers stole possesion of the ball deep in the Indians’ territory and then Adam Martinez (Sr) quickly found Henry who easily put it in the net.
rensselaercentral.com
Girls Varsity Golf finishes 1st place at Benton Central/Seeger
Your Lady Bombers were in action Tuesday night at Oak Grove Country Club in Oxford taking on Benton Central and Seeger. Leading the way was Match Medalist Haley Graf with a great 42. Maggie Maienbrook fired a 44, Maggie Hooker had a 46 and Carly Drone and Jenna Minter both had 47. Our record now stands at 13 – 1 in dual meets.
rensselaercentral.com
Updated Boys Soccer Hoosier Conference Tournament
The Bombers lost a close opening round match to Northwestern 3-2. The second round will have the Bombers facing Twin Lakes at West Lafayette HS on Thursday, September 8th at 7pmCST. Win or Lose the Bombers will play the final round of the tournament in the 5th/6th or 7th/8th match on Saturday, September 10th at Northwestern HS at 8amCST.
Comments / 0