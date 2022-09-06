Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Coach Hudson notches 700th career win, as WKU takes down NKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU volleyball hosted Northern Kentucky University at the Holiday Inn Invitational at Diddle Arena on Thursday. Western Kentucky took the first set with a win over the Norse, 25-23. The Norse made a comeback in the second and third sets. But in the end, WKU...
WBKO
Bowling Green volleyball sweeps Gators in straight sets, moves to 15-0
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Purples haven’t missed a beat. After sweeping their arch-rival Greenwood at home less than two weeks ago, Bowling Green does just that all over again on the road. Tim Sharp’s Purples sweep the Gators in straight sets on Tuesday to move to 15-0.
WBKO
View From The Hill: Decades after entering WKU, a Tennessee man finally achieves his dream of being a college graduate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A college degree more than forty years in the making has finally become a reality for a Tennessee man who says WKU made him the person he is today. Amy Bingham has more on his nostalgic return to campus in this week’s View from the Hill.
WBKO
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcluradio.com
John S. West joins Bowling Green-based ELPO law firm
BOWLING GREEN — John S. West has joined the law firm of English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP as senior counsel effective Sept. 1, 2022. West is a seasoned trial attorney with over three decades of litigation experience, according to a news release from the firm. Over the last 20 years he has focused on environmental law issues involving water, air, waste management and natural resources.
WBKO
BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday. Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women. “So if...
WBKO
Spectacular for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Temperatures were pleasantly warm with lower humidity. The great weather continues into Thursday. We look to stay dry into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
WBKO
Blue Holler Brew Supplies nearing end of renovations; soft grand re-opening for first responders in the coming months
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in December, deadly tornadoes ravaged the city of Bowling Green, including the iconic bypass, and with it, the Blue Holler Brew Supplies company. Chris Karraker, the owner of Blue Holler, was ready to throw in the towel. “Oh… My business is gone,” said Karraker....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Kentucky Museum opens First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum held a grand opening for its First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit Thursday evening. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Kentucky Archaeological Survey and Western Kentucky Universities Anthropology program, showcasing aspects and tools from pre-contact Native American farm life.
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
WBKO
Bowling Green students graduate from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though school started a few weeks ago, 15 local children with autism are entering the classroom for the first time. They recently celebrated their graduation from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center after achieving milestones in communication, social and life skills. To celebrate this achievement, the...
WBKO
Pleasant Thursday, but wet as we head into the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crisp and cool start to the day today! Temperatures will stay in the 60s for much of the morning, so grab a light sweater as you’re headed out for the day!. We look to stay dry today as drier air pushes in for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt
(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
WBKO
Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
WBKO
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City. Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of...
clarksvillenow.com
Axe Throwing, Dream Wingz, Gladiator Brewing: Several businesses closing in Clarksville, citing inflation, pandemic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several businesses have announced they are closing their doors in Clarksville over the last few weeks, with most of them citing economic conditions for throwing in the towel. Local shops and restaurants, including some larger companies such as Dairy Queen, and smaller operations like...
WBKO
More chances for off and on showers for today!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory is up for counties north and east of Bowling Green until 9am CST. You’ll want to allow for some extra time for the morning commute to drive a little slower!. Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and...
wcluradio.com
Missing pilot located deceased inside helicopter near Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park
PIG — A missing pilot and helicopter was located Monday shortly after 3 p.m. The pilot was deceased. Authorities were conducting flyover searches across the region most of Monday morning and early afternoon. The helicopter was last seen traveling toward Glasgow by a group of hunters in Ohio County.
WBKO
Drier for Wednesday and Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The unsettled weather from the holiday weekend carried over into our Tuesday. But north to northeast winds take over Wednesday, reducing our rain chances and bringing about more pleasant conditions!. We look mainly dry Wednesday into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels
The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
Comments / 0