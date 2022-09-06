ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Coach Hudson notches 700th career win, as WKU takes down NKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU volleyball hosted Northern Kentucky University at the Holiday Inn Invitational at Diddle Arena on Thursday. Western Kentucky took the first set with a win over the Norse, 25-23. The Norse made a comeback in the second and third sets. But in the end, WKU...
John S. West joins Bowling Green-based ELPO law firm

BOWLING GREEN — John S. West has joined the law firm of English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP as senior counsel effective Sept. 1, 2022. West is a seasoned trial attorney with over three decades of litigation experience, according to a news release from the firm. Over the last 20 years he has focused on environmental law issues involving water, air, waste management and natural resources.
BG runner talks running safety in the midst of Eliza Fletcher case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last night, officials in Memphis, Tennessee found a body that this morning was identified, as that of missing jogger and mother, Eliza Fletcher. Fletcher was abducted during her early morning run, last Friday. Running at dawn is very common among runners, especially women. “So if...
Spectacular for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Temperatures were pleasantly warm with lower humidity. The great weather continues into Thursday. We look to stay dry into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple of days. Expect seasonable temperatures through mid-week. We’ll also have cooler overnight readings, ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Kentucky Museum opens First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Museum held a grand opening for its First Farmers of the Barren River Valley Exhibit Thursday evening. The exhibit is a collaboration between the Kentucky Archaeological Survey and Western Kentucky Universities Anthropology program, showcasing aspects and tools from pre-contact Native American farm life.
Bowling Green students graduate from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though school started a few weeks ago, 15 local children with autism are entering the classroom for the first time. They recently celebrated their graduation from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center after achieving milestones in communication, social and life skills. To celebrate this achievement, the...
Kentucky's Warren County expected to continue growth spurt

(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties. In 1990, Warren County had a population of...
Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
Cave City man killed in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say just before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate a fatal collision in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in Cave City. Troopers say Joe Moore, 63, of...
More chances for off and on showers for today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory is up for counties north and east of Bowling Green until 9am CST. You’ll want to allow for some extra time for the morning commute to drive a little slower!. Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and...
Drier for Wednesday and Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The unsettled weather from the holiday weekend carried over into our Tuesday. But north to northeast winds take over Wednesday, reducing our rain chances and bringing about more pleasant conditions!. We look mainly dry Wednesday into Thursday as drier air pushes in for a couple...
PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels

The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
