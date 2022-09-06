Read full article on original website
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2022
• Ideanomics IDEX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.40 million. • Waterdrop WDH is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kroger KR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $34.25 billion. • ABM...
India to prepare a 'whitelist' of digital lending apps
MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is stepping up scrutiny on digital lending apps in an attempt to weed out ones which indulge in unethical lending and recovery practices, the government said in a notification on Friday.
Market Volatility Falls Further As US Stocks Settle Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks settled higher on Thursday as investors digested recent hawkish comments from Fed officials. Markets are now expecting the Fed to increase interest rates by 75 basis points at this month's policy meeting. Data released Thursday showed jobless claims dropping to a three-month low last week. The European Central...
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.
3 Federal Reserve Speakers Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.6% amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at...
