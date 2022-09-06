Compelling new price for this Northwest Contemporary home on an amazing sun-drenched level 18,298 lot, located in the highly prized Hunts Points community in Bellevue Washington. Enjoy an open concept living room with rich wood beams, large windows showcasing light filled territorial views, original hardwood floors, free-standing wood fireplace & built in credenza. New carpets & paint inside and out provide modern updates. Located on a private street with new million dollar construction, the home awaits your vision. Whether a move-in home, investment rehab, or blank canvas, the home is ready for your vision. This location provides ideal access to Seattle & Bellevue, while enjoying amazing the walkable Points communities, and Hunts Point residents have exclusive access to a neighborhood playground & tennis courts. Wrapped in privacy and a partially fenced yard, the property is packed with personality, and the gardens evoke serenity & seasonal color. Stroll to Queen Bee Bakery, multiple local parks & beaches. Top award winning Bellevue schools, and a quick drive to the Downtown Bellevue core with shopping, restaurants, transit center, and Amazon’s new headquarters.

HUNTS POINT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO