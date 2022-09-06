Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
3 Places Offering Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins this Fall [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
969wsig.com
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Soccer suffers 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU’s defense continued its strong play to start the 2022 season, but a St. Mary’s goal in the 88th minute gave the Seahawks a 1-0 win. Records: EMU 0-2-1, 0-0-0 ODAC | St. Mary’s (Md.) 1-2-1, 0-0-0 United East. Highlights. 8′ – Aja...
969wsig.com
JMU Women’s Soccer defeats Northern Colorado, 2-1
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Senior Lidia Nduka and sophomore Amanda Attanasi both found the back of the net to help lead James Madison past Northern Colorado, 2-1, in non-conference women’s soccer on Thursday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes have yet to concede a goal in the first half...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater adds Mabry to women’s basketball staff
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Bridgewater College women’s basketball coach Stephanie Flamini has announced Christine Mabry as the team’s newest assistant coach. Mabry comes to Bridgewater after spending the last several seasons with Virginia Wesleyan. She began as an assistant coach with the Marlins in April 2020 before rising to serve as the team’s interim head coach for the past season. Mabry also was the program’s recruiting coordinator for two years.
969wsig.com
EMU Volleyball drops home opener to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. – After a weekend in Ohio, the EMU women’s volleyball team opened their 2022 home slate on Wednesday, taking on Mary Washington. The Eagles used runs in all three sets to take the match, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-11) from the Royals. Records: EMU 1-4, 0-0 ODAC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
969wsig.com
Bridgewater Men’s Soccer earns a draw at William Peace
CARY, N.C. – The Bridgewater College men’s soccer team worked a 2-2 tie against William Peace on Wednesday night. • The Eagles applied plenty of pressure in the very early stages tallying three corner kicks and two shots on net in the first three minutes of the contest.
969wsig.com
James Madison Men’s Soccer falls at Duquesne, 2-0
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – James Madison gave up a pair of first half goals as they fell at Duquesne, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Arthur J. Rooney Field. JMU drops to 1-3, enduring its first three-match losing streak since 2017, while DU moves to...
969wsig.com
BC’s Moore named to D3Football.com National Team of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Bridgewater College defensive back Aaron Moore was named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week on Tuesday after his stellar performance this past weekend. Moore, a native of Roanoke, Virginia, played a key part in a huge second half for the Eagles’ defense that caused...
969wsig.com
Bridgewater Volleyball sweeps Hollins in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College volleyball team picked up a 3-0 win against Hollins in its home opener on Tuesday night in Nininger Gym. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Hollins 0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-8) Records: Bridgewater 3-3, 1-0 ODAC, Hollins 0-5, 0-1 ODAC. How it Happened:. Hollins actually won...
IN THIS ARTICLE
969wsig.com
Dukes’ Centeio added to Davey O’Brien Award midseason watch list
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been named to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, as announced Tuesday evening by the Davey O’Brien Foundation. This comes following Centeio being selected to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 List in week...
969wsig.com
Mount Jackson man indicted for break ins
A Mount Jackson man who was indicted on charges of entering homes and businesses with the intent to commit larceny will have to wait another week to possibly find out his fate. Online records showed that a plea and sentencing hearing this morning for Devin Dale Etter was continued until...
969wsig.com
City opens interviews for chairman
The Harrisonburg City School Board held open interviews during last night’s meeting to fill the vacant seat left by Board Chair Nick Swayne, who left last month to become president of North Idaho College. Three candidates were interviewed, including former board members Tom Domanske and Diane Szocki as well...
969wsig.com
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
Comments / 0