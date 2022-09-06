ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
nebraskaexaminer.com

Governor moves to prevent backlog of license approvals for 166 medical professionals

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts took action Thursday to unclog a backlog of approvals of state licenses for more than 150 health professionals. This spring, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill requiring the state to submit fingerprints of certain health care workers to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for national criminal background checks.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Planned Parenthood North Central States names new CEO

LINCOLN — Planned Parenthood North Central States has named a new CEO to run the multi-state agency, which includes Nebraska. On Wednesday, Ruth Richardson, a lawyer and a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, was announced as the replacement for longtime CEO Sarah Stoesz, who is resigning this fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska tree program celebrates 100 million trees and shrubs planted

LINCOLN — A 50-year-old program that annually distributes hundreds of thousands of tree and shrub seedlings celebrated a milestone recently, planting a tree at the Nebraska State Capitol to represent that 100 million trees and shrubs have been put in the ground. The Conservation Tree Program, run by Nebraska’s...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy