ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Benches clear, Schneider ejected, in Orioles-Blue Jays game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore’s game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal toward the Blue Jays’ dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a “chirping” signal with his hand. Players from both benches were quickly on the field, and the bullpens joined them. The situation didn’t escalate too much from there, although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared particularly agitated for the Blue Jays. Cool heads prevailed, and as players made the long walk back to the bullpen, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” played at Camden Yards. However, during the bottom of the seventh, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected and then came out to give plate umpire Jeff Nelson an earful.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Showing Fight…Finally

The Toronto Blue Jays have turned up the heat in more ways than one and it will make September baseball a blast!. The Toronto Blue Jays are in a playoff race, and have been all season. However, these days, there seems to be a different air about them. The argument could be made that the firing of Charlie Montoyo started it all off or that the Trade Deadline put it into gear. Whatever the reason, we’re seeing a more firey team, and in more ways than one.
MLB
ClutchPoints

1 Yankees player who must step up amid AL East race with Rays, Blue Jays

The New York Yankees 2022 season has been a tale of two stories. They held a massive 15-plus game lead in the American League East over one month ago. But as of this story’s publication, the Yankees lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 5 games and Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games. With around one month left in the season, the AL East race is far from over. The majority of the Yankees’ headlines as of late have been dominated by Aaron Judge, who recently crushed his 54th home run of the season. But even Aaron Judge could use some help.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy