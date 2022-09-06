Read full article on original website
Swinney, Clemson Agree to New Deal
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced today that Clemson and Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new, enhanced contract. The terms of the agreement, approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday, extend Swinney’s contract through the 2031 football season.
Don King | Record-Setting Performances
Note: The following appears in the Furman football gameday program. Editor’s Note – For each program in 2022, Tim Bourret chronicles a great individual performance in Clemson history. Today is the first installment. One of the oldest standards in the Clemson media guide is the record for rushing...
Former Clemson All-American Joel Wells Passes Away
CLEMSON, S.C. — Joel Wells, the only Clemson running back to be selected to an All-America team in the 1950s, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the age of 87. Wells came to Clemson as a freshman in 1953 after having earned Mr. Football honors in the state of South Carolina as a senior in the fall of 1952. He started at a running back position for Frank Howard’s Tigers in 1954, 1955 and 1956 and led the Tigers in rushing all three years.
Clemson Legend Fred Hoover Passes
Clemson, S.C.—Former Clemson Athletic Trainer Fred Hoover, regarded as the Father of Sports Medicine in South Carolina, passed away Monday evening at his home in Clemson, SC at the age of 92. According to his son, Brian Hoover, it is believed that he watched the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech...
