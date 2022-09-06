Read full article on original website
Winning the ‘middle eight minutes’ key to Nittany Lions’ success
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nothing can swing a game like scores on either side of halftime. James Franklin calls it “the middle eight minutes.” It aided Penn State on Thursday’s 35-31 win over Purdue. Over the past three season, the Nittany Lions are 14-2 when...
Penn State Football: Can James Franklin Change the Narrative?
Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin has struggled on the road. The Purdue game was different. We all know about Penn State Football head coach James Franklin’s struggles in big games. While many won’t view Purdue as a “big” game, it was against a Purdue team that many have picked as a dark horse to win the Big Ten West.
Changes come to Beaver Stadium ahead of PSU home football opener, what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic. Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are […]
Penn State football unranked in AP top 25 poll despite opening season with win over Purdue
Penn State was also unranked entering the season.
Penn State fencing head coach placed on administrative leave amid controversy, lawsuit
Penn State has put the 38th-year head coach under paid leave.
Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
Digital Collegian
Medical marijuana to open in State College
Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man in custody following standoff in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say the suspect involved in Wednesday's standoff along Laurel Ave. in the West End section of Johnstown is now in custody. Authorities say Earl Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio, was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Ohio and Cambria County. Police say they made...
World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio — (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
State College
College Township Council Mulls Next Step in Response to Casino Opposition
Opponents of the proposed mini-casino at the Nittany Mall have sent a seemingly endless stream of letters for nearly a year to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and College Township seeking to put stop to the plan as it inches closer to a licensing decision. On Thursday, College Township council spent about two and a half hours discussing the casino and next steps in response to that opposition.
Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
Geisinger School of Nursing announces diploma transitions
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – At her installation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept 7, Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger’s chief academic officer, announced an important step forward for Geisinger School of Nursing. The Lewistown-based school will move from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution, bestowing an associate degree in nursing or ADN beginning in 2024. “Nurses […]
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
WJAC TV
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
ABCD Corp. announces expansion of enterprise zone
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation officially announced the addition of four municipalities to their existing Altoona-Logan Township Enterprise Zone (EZ). This expansion is in partnership with the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development. The zone now includes Williamsburg, Roaring Spring, Hollidaysburg, and Tyrone. The Enterprise Tax Credit Zone Program […]
butlerradio.com
Police Detail Crash On I-79 In Jackson Twp.
Police are releasing more information on a crash on I-79 that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. The accident happened Sunday around 3 a.m. on I-79 northbound in Jackson Township. Police say 36-year-old Garrett Morgan of New York lost control of his vehicle, went down the embankment, and hit a concrete barrier.
Flavors of Fall festival coming to Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Flavors of Fall Festival is in the works. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The family fun-filled event will feature vendors, activities, and live music. Arts and crafts, food, beverages, wineries, […]
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
Clearfield theater set to debut its newest show
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater also known as CAST will be debuting its show Steel Magnolias. The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, […]
Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
