On Saturday, September 3rd, Sarina Dibianca's program, Siloam Wellness Center with the kids ran an in Camden, NJ called Full Court Press for Awareness. Dibianca has done a fantastic job with this program by hosting tons of events for the youth and giving them access to former and current athletes who have been through similar situations like them. She has a great team around her that helps out all the time. The event was held at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO